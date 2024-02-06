All sections
RecordsJune 12, 2021

Call - 50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Don Call

Don and Sharon Call of Cape Girardeau are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 12. They will celebrate with a family trip later this summer.

Call and the former Sharon Westrich were married June 12, 1971, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.

The couple has five children, Christine (Matt) Lacy of Cape Girardeau; Donny (Melinda) Call of Wildwood, Missouri; Matthew Call of Cape Girardeau; Michael (Jennifer) Call of Springfield, Missouri; and Mark (Sarah) Call of Strafford, Missouri. They also have 10 grandchildren.

Anniversaries
