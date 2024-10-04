All sections
RecordsDecember 10, 2022

Caldwell-50 years

Larry and Linda Caldwell of Cape Girardeau are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 10. The couple took a trip to Israel and Germany to celebrate. Caldwell and the former Linda Koch were married Dec. 10, 1972, at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Earl Tharp officiated the ceremony.

Mr. and Mrs. Larry Caldwell
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Caldwell

Larry and Linda Caldwell of Cape Girardeau are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 10. The couple took a trip to Israel and Germany to celebrate.

Caldwell and the former Linda Koch were married Dec. 10, 1972, at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Earl Tharp officiated the ceremony.

The couple has one son, Matthew (Lauren) Caldwell of St. Charles, Missouri. They also have three grandchildren, Devon, Milo and Lyla Caldwell of St. Charles.

Anniversaries

