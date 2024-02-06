Byrd -- 65 years

Jack and Carole Jo Byrd of Oak Ridge will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 24 at their home.
Jack and the former Carole Jo Crites were married Sept. 21, 1952, at First Baptist Church in Jackson. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. L.A. Green.
The couple has four daughters, Carole (Brad) Sherman, Lisa (Brent) Crites, Lucy (Randy) Meyer and the late Deborah (Davy) Myers.
They have 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.