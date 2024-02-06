Busch - 55 years

William and Cecile Busch of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25 with a family dinner.
Busch and Cecile Fitzpatrick were married Aug. 25, 1963, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. C.R. Turner. Their attendants were Pam Wilson, Aleta Laughlin, Ruth Ann Busch (Harper), Don Eaker, Dave Hale and Jerry Reynolds.
The couple has one child, Stacy Busch-Heisserer (husband Chris Heisserer), and one grandson, Brayden Heisserer.
