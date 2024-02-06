All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsNovember 17, 2018

Busch - 55 years

William and Cecile Busch of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25 with a family dinner. Busch and Cecile Fitzpatrick were married Aug. 25, 1963, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. C.R. Turner. Their attendants were Pam Wilson, Aleta Laughlin, Ruth Ann Busch (Harper), Don Eaker, Dave Hale and Jerry Reynolds...

Mr. and Mrs. William Busch
Mr. and Mrs. William Busch

William and Cecile Busch of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25 with a family dinner.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Busch and Cecile Fitzpatrick were married Aug. 25, 1963, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. C.R. Turner. Their attendants were Pam Wilson, Aleta Laughlin, Ruth Ann Busch (Harper), Don Eaker, Dave Hale and Jerry Reynolds.

The couple has one child, Stacy Busch-Heisserer (husband Chris Heisserer), and one grandson, Brayden Heisserer.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy