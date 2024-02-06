Buchheit -- 60 years

Buchheit and the former Dorothy Schnurbusch were married Aug. 10, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek. The Rev. Mitchell Deck performed the ceremony.

The couple has four children, Glenda (Stan) Irwin of Cape Girardeau, Diana Shipman of Jackson, Mary (Todd) Beussink of Jackson and Tim (Ronda) Buchheit of Sikeston. They have two grandchildren, Amanda (Chad) McCormick of Sedgewickville, Missouri, and Tyler (Sarah) Beussink of Jackson. They also have six great-grandchildren, Paige and Brooke Balsman and Wyatt McCormick, all of Sedgewickville, Lane Beussink, Maddy Smith and Cayden Chavez, all of Jackson.