August 20, 2017
Buchheit -- 60 years
Earl and Dorothy Buchheit of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6 with a dinner celebration at Delmonico's Steakhouse in Jackson with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as a special guest, Thelma Adams of Sikeston, Missouri...
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Buchheit

Buchheit and the former Dorothy Schnurbusch were married Aug. 10, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek. The Rev. Mitchell Deck performed the ceremony.

The couple has four children, Glenda (Stan) Irwin of Cape Girardeau, Diana Shipman of Jackson, Mary (Todd) Beussink of Jackson and Tim (Ronda) Buchheit of Sikeston. They have two grandchildren, Amanda (Chad) McCormick of Sedgewickville, Missouri, and Tyler (Sarah) Beussink of Jackson. They also have six great-grandchildren, Paige and Brooke Balsman and Wyatt McCormick, all of Sedgewickville, Lane Beussink, Maddy Smith and Cayden Chavez, all of Jackson.

Anniversaries
