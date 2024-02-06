Brown -- 70 years

Don and Aletha Brown of Jackson celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 25 with a dinner hosted by their children.
Brown and the former Aletha Grant were married Oct. 26, 1947, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. The Rev. Walter Keisker performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Harold Grant and Virginia Brown.
The couple has two children, Donald and Marilyn Brown of Jackson and Tina and Bill Presser of Cape Girardeau. They have four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.