All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsNovember 5, 2017

Brown -- 70 years

Don and Aletha Brown of Jackson celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 25 with a dinner hosted by their children. Brown and the former Aletha Grant were married Oct. 26, 1947, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. The Rev. Walter Keisker performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Harold Grant and Virginia Brown...

Mr. and Mrs. Don Brown
Mr. and Mrs. Don Brown

Don and Aletha Brown of Jackson celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 25 with a dinner hosted by their children.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Brown and the former Aletha Grant were married Oct. 26, 1947, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. The Rev. Walter Keisker performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Harold Grant and Virginia Brown.

The couple has two children, Donald and Marilyn Brown of Jackson and Tina and Bill Presser of Cape Girardeau. They have four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Story Tags
Anniversaries

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy