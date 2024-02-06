All sections
October 1, 2017

Brown -- 50 years

Ernest and Brenda Brown of Jackson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 19 with family and friends as they renewed their wedding vows at First Baptist Church in Delta. A dinner was hosted by their children, Scott (Tammy) Brown and Barry (Laura) Brown, along with their grandchildren, Ashlyn, Abbi, Andrew and Alec Brown...

Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Brown
Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Brown

Ernest and Brenda Brown of Jackson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 19 with family and friends as they renewed their wedding vows at First Baptist Church in Delta.

A dinner was hosted by their children, Scott (Tammy) Brown and Barry (Laura) Brown, along with their grandchildren, Ashlyn, Abbi, Andrew and Alec Brown.

Brown and the former Brenda Menz were married Aug. 19, 1967, at First Baptist Church of Delta.

Anniversaries

