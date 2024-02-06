Bridges-50 years

Rodney and Dimple Bridges of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 10.
Bridges and the former Dimple Hurley were married June 10, 1972, at the Anna United Methodist Church, in Anna, Illinois.
Rodney and Dimple have been blessed with three daughters and 10 grandchildren. Krista Baker of Cape Girardeau has Maddie, Brayden, Savannah, and Delaney. Brandy (Jimmy) Storck of Franklin, Tennessee, have Judah, Israel and Shiloh. Hayley (Derek) Hood of Marion, Illinois, have Dillon, Elise and Juliet.
The Bridges owned Garber's Mens Wear for 45 years. They are retired now and enjoying life to the fullest.
