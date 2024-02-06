All sections
RecordsJuly 16, 2017

Bridges -- 45 years

Rodney and Dimple Bridges of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on June 10 with a trip to Tahiti. Bridges and the former Dimple Hurley were married June 10, 1972, at Anna United Methodist Church in Anna, Illinois. The couple has owned and operated Garber's Men's Wear in Town Plaza Shopping Center in Cape Girardeau for 45 years...

Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Bridges
Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Bridges

Rodney and Dimple Bridges of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on June 10 with a trip to Tahiti.

Bridges and the former Dimple Hurley were married June 10, 1972, at Anna United Methodist Church in Anna, Illinois.

The couple has owned and operated Garber's Men's Wear in Town Plaza Shopping Center in Cape Girardeau for 45 years.

The couple has three daughters, Krista (Keith) Baker and Brandy (Jimmy) Storck, both of Cape Girardeau, and Hayley (Derek) Hood of Carterville, Illlinois.

They also have nine grandchildren, Maddie, Brayden, Savannah and Delaney Baker; Judah and Isreal Storck; and Dillon, Elise and Juliet Hood.

Rodney's mother, Mary Lou Bridges, also lives in Cape Girardeau.

Anniversaries
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

