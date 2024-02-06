Bollinger -- 50 years

Bollinger and the former Jeannie Brucker were married July 1, 1967, at the home of Buck and Winifred Bollinger, parents of the groom. The Rev. Donald Cochran performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Mary Jo (Brucker) Thompson, sister of the bride, and Brad Bollinger, brother of the groom.

The couple has children, Travis (Dena) Bollinger and Jarret (Darlene) Bollinger, and two grandchildren, Kathryn Jean and Olivia Ann.