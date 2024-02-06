Boettcher -- 60 years

The Rev. Loren and Norma Boettcher of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 7.
Loren and the former Norma Bode were married Sept. 7, 1957, at Immanual Lutheran Church near Hannibal, Missouri. The Rev. Clinton Koch performed the ceremony.
The couple has four children, the Rev. Mark Boettcher of Tilsit; Joel Boettcher of Independence, Missouri; Hope Botwinski of Cape Girardeau; and Joy Meyer of Ruma, Illinois.
They also have six grandchildren, Hannah, Faith, Grace, Paul, Josephine and Adaline.
