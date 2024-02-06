All sections
RecordsJune 29, 2019

Bock - 50 years

Gene and Leola Bock of Uniontown, Missouri, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a party hosted by their children May 4 at York Chapel Hall. Bock and the former Leola Renner were married May 24, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, Missouri. The Rev. Baclemann performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Kenny Buchheit and Rita Kohlfeld, and witnesses were Sharon Schnurbusch and Allen Renner...

Mr. and Mrs. Gene Bock
Mr. and Mrs. Gene Bock

Gene and Leola Bock of Uniontown, Missouri, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a party hosted by their children May 4 at York Chapel Hall.

Bock and the former Leola Renner were married May 24, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, Missouri. The Rev. Baclemann performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Kenny Buchheit and Rita Kohlfeld, and witnesses were Sharon Schnurbusch and Allen Renner.

They have three children, James (Natalie) Bock of St. Louis, Kristi (Mike) Hoff of St. Mary, Missouri, and Michelle (Bruce) House of Perryville, Missouri. They also have five grandchildren, Alex Gelman, Emma Bock, Caitlin and Abigail Hoff and Connor House.

Anniversaries
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

