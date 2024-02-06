Bock - 50 years

Bock and the former Leola Renner were married May 24, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, Missouri. The Rev. Baclemann performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Kenny Buchheit and Rita Kohlfeld, and witnesses were Sharon Schnurbusch and Allen Renner.

They have three children, James (Natalie) Bock of St. Louis, Kristi (Mike) Hoff of St. Mary, Missouri, and Michelle (Bruce) House of Perryville, Missouri. They also have five grandchildren, Alex Gelman, Emma Bock, Caitlin and Abigail Hoff and Connor House.