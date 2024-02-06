Blaylock - 70 years

Don and Mary Alice Blaylock of Jackson celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
Don Blaylock and the former Mary Alice Statler were married June 5, 1954, at Sedgewickville Methodist Church. The Rev. Glen Mangum performed the ceremony.
The couple has three children, Sue (Mark) Lukefahr of Perryville, Paula (Eric) Nesbitt of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Wesley (Paula) Blaylock of Pevely. They also have eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with a great-granddaughter due in September to make it 16; and two great-great-grandchildren, one born in May and one due July 1.
