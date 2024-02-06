All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJune 8, 2024

Blaylock - 70 years

Don and Mary Alice Blaylock of Jackson celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Don Blaylock and the former Mary Alice Statler were married June 5, 1954, at Sedgewickville Methodist Church. The Rev. Glen Mangum performed the ceremony.

Mr. and Mrs. Blaylock on their wedding day
Mr. and Mrs. Blaylock on their wedding day

Don and Mary Alice Blaylock of Jackson celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Mr. and Mrs. Blaylock today
Mr. and Mrs. Blaylock today
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Don Blaylock and the former Mary Alice Statler were married June 5, 1954, at Sedgewickville Methodist Church. The Rev. Glen Mangum performed the ceremony.

The couple has three children, Sue (Mark) Lukefahr of Perryville, Paula (Eric) Nesbitt of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Wesley (Paula) Blaylock of Pevely. They also have eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with a great-granddaughter due in September to make it 16; and two great-great-grandchildren, one born in May and one due July 1.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy