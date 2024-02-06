All sections
January 13, 2018

Blaney -- 50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Blaney
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Blaney

Ralph and Diane Blaney of Tamms, Illinois, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception hosted by their family from 1 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Havisham House, 30 Walnut Street in Alto Pass, Illinois.

The couple was married Jan. 13, 1968.

The couple has two children, Donnie (Sherri) Blaney of Tamms and the late David Blaney. They also have two grandchildren, Brandon (Briana) Blaney and April Blaney, all of Tamms; and one great-grandchild, Westyn Blaney of Tamms.

