Blanchard Elementary School first quarter

Blanchard Elementary School
A Honor Roll
3rd grade: Levi Anderson, Trinity Bahr, Kinleigh Brown, Dominic Close, Khloe Crites, Landon Dodson, Jameson Habisch, Karmah Jones, Jocelyn Lucas, Connor Money, Miya Pattengill, Jakobi Phiffer, Colton Wilson, London Wilson, Destiny Woods.
4th grade: Rachel Brink, Lawson Burgfeld, Jalen Eason, Patrick Fair, Luke Lindberg, Jace Means, May Nwe, Wesley Radake, Max Ringwald, Andrew Sawyers, McKinlei Sterling, Laikyn Williams.
B Honor Roll:
3rd grade: Colton Achter, Treshawn Clemons, Aries Cook, Abigail Cornwell, Korie Darville, Amberlynn Hadley, Garious Marshall, Jaydne Myers, Albert Olele, Le'Aiysha Robinson, Bradyn Sherrod, Sophie Taplin, Damien Taylor, Jaquelyn Walter.
4th grade: Beau Andrews, Kimora Avance, Emma Broeckling, Amelia Brown, Camden Brown, Dereon Curry, Clark Ervin, Colton Graham, Jordan Linhart, Kaydin McIntyre, Cash Miner, De'Aja Nelson, Lily Popp, Hailey Robinson, Ayden Shipley, Ayden Snell.
