RecordsAugust 14, 2021

Blackwell - 50 years

Mr. and Mrs. John Blackwell are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 14. Blackwell and the former Cathy Allgood were married Aug. 14, 1971, at Old St. Vincent Church on Main Street in Cape Girardeau. The couple has two children, Amy (Jason) Emmenderfer and Tyler (Sarah) Blackwell. They also have five grandchildren, Cole, Paige and Cade Emmenderer and Adalyn and Cash Blackwell...

Mr. and Mrs. John Blackwell on their wedding day
Mr. and Mrs. John Blackwell on their wedding day

Mr. and Mrs. John Blackwell are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 14.

Mr. and Mrs. John Blackwell today
Mr. and Mrs. John Blackwell today
Blackwell and the former Cathy Allgood were married Aug. 14, 1971, at Old St. Vincent Church on Main Street in Cape Girardeau.

The couple has two children, Amy (Jason) Emmenderfer and Tyler (Sarah) Blackwell. They also have five grandchildren, Cole, Paige and Cade Emmenderer and Adalyn and Cash Blackwell.

A trip to Key West, Florida, is being planned.

