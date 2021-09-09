Births 9/9/21

Ladson

Son to Brandon Ladson and Mallorie Masterson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Name, Ryker Wayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Masterson is the daughter of Teresa Masterson and Scott Masterson of Jackson. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Ladson is the son of Tracy and Brian Ladson of Jackson. He is employed by Paving Pros.

Hill

Daughter to Chad and Tessa Hill of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:41 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Name, Makenna Blair. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Hill is the daughter of Mark Nations and Angie Nations of Ironton, Missouri. She is employed by Southeast HEALTH. Hill is the son of Gary Hill Sr. and Ann Hill of Thebes, Illinois. He works for AT&T.

Hobeck

Son to Nick and Sara Hobeck of St. Louis, Southeast Hospital, 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Name, Grayson Rees. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Hobeck is the daughter of James S. and Ruth Lane of Cape Girardeau. Hobeck is the son of Dale and Donna Hobeck of Delta and Joy Floyd of Thebes, Illinois. Mr. and Mrs. Hobeck are owners of Hobeck Service Co.