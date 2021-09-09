Births 9/9/21

Son to Cody and Summer Black of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:22 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Name, Kenton Philip. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Black is the daughter of Dwayne and Karla Proctor of Benton, Missouri. She works at Southeast Hospital. Black is the son of Sharon Black of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Philip Black. He is employed by Helena Agri-Enerprises.
Son to Alex Kilburn and Kaya Carroll of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Name, Axton Layne. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Carroll is the daughter of Marsha Carroll and Travis Carroll of Chaffee. She is employed by Chaffee One Stop. Kilburn is the son of Jason Kilburn of Chaffee and Miranda Kilburn of Oran, Missouri. He works at Imo's Pizza.
Son to Brandon Ladson and Mallorie Masterson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Name, Ryker Wayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Masterson is the daughter of Teresa Masterson and Scott Masterson of Jackson. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Ladson is the son of Tracy and Brian Ladson of Jackson. He is employed by Paving Pros.
Daughter to Chad and Tessa Hill of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:41 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Name, Makenna Blair. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Hill is the daughter of Mark Nations and Angie Nations of Ironton, Missouri. She is employed by Southeast HEALTH. Hill is the son of Gary Hill Sr. and Ann Hill of Thebes, Illinois. He works for AT&T.
Son to Nick and Sara Hobeck of St. Louis, Southeast Hospital, 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Name, Grayson Rees. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Hobeck is the daughter of James S. and Ruth Lane of Cape Girardeau. Hobeck is the son of Dale and Donna Hobeck of Delta and Joy Floyd of Thebes, Illinois. Mr. and Mrs. Hobeck are owners of Hobeck Service Co.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.