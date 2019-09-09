Records September 9, 2019

Births 9/9/19

Son to Karson and Alisha Morrill of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:41 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Name, Gatlin Dean. Weight, 8.4 pounds. First child. Mrs. Morrill is the daughter of Scotty and Melinda Hendrix of Sturdivant, Missouri, and Michelle Steimle of Delta. She works in accounts payable at The Lutheran Home. Morrill is the son of Keith and Helen Morrill of Benton, Missouri. He is an engineer with Luhr Bros. Inc...