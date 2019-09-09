All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsSeptember 9, 2019
Births 9/9/19
Son to Karson and Alisha Morrill of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:41 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Name, Gatlin Dean. Weight, 8.4 pounds. First child. Mrs. Morrill is the daughter of Scotty and Melinda Hendrix of Sturdivant, Missouri, and Michelle Steimle of Delta. She works in accounts payable at The Lutheran Home. Morrill is the son of Keith and Helen Morrill of Benton, Missouri. He is an engineer with Luhr Bros. Inc...
Southeast Missourian

Morrill

Son to Karson and Alisha Morrill of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:41 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Name, Gatlin Dean. Weight, 8.4 pounds. First child. Mrs. Morrill is the daughter of Scotty and Melinda Hendrix of Sturdivant, Missouri, and Michelle Steimle of Delta. She works in accounts payable at The Lutheran Home. Morrill is the son of Keith and Helen Morrill of Benton, Missouri. He is an engineer with Luhr Bros. Inc.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hall

Daughter to Shayla Hall of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:37 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Name, Jayla Arie Matthews. Weight, 7 pounds. Third child, first daughter. Ms. Hall is the daughter of Henry Williams of Charleston, Missouri, and Rosalyn Anderson of Charleston.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-24-24
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 21
Pavement work to reduce Route P in Scott County
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Out of the past: Sept. 18
RecordsSep. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 14
RecordsSep. 15
Out of the past: Sept. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
RecordsSep. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy