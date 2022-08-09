All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsSeptember 8, 2022

Births 9/8/22

Son to Kyle and Laura Davis of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Name, Jorji. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Sharon Cathcart and Chuck Cathcart of Marble Hill and Allen Moring of Marble Hill. She works for Clean as a Mother. Davis is the son of Tina Davis and Rusty Davis of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Capital Sand LLC...

Southeast Missourian

Davis

Son to Kyle and Laura Davis of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Name, Jorji. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Sharon Cathcart and Chuck Cathcart of Marble Hill and Allen Moring of Marble Hill. She works for Clean as a Mother. Davis is the son of Tina Davis and Rusty Davis of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Capital Sand LLC.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mouser

Son to Adam and Ashley Mouser of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Name, Merric Silas Killian. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Mouser is the daughter of Rebecca and Justin Kaufman of McClure, Illinois, and James Cusick of Evansville, Indiana. Mouser is the son of Scott Mouser of Patton, Missouri, and Regina Mouser of Scott City.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Police report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy