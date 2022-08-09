Births 9/8/22

Son to Kyle and Laura Davis of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Name, Jorji. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Sharon Cathcart and Chuck Cathcart of Marble Hill and Allen Moring of Marble Hill. She works for Clean as a Mother. Davis is the son of Tina Davis and Rusty Davis of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Capital Sand LLC.
Son to Adam and Ashley Mouser of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Name, Merric Silas Killian. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Mouser is the daughter of Rebecca and Justin Kaufman of McClure, Illinois, and James Cusick of Evansville, Indiana. Mouser is the son of Scott Mouser of Patton, Missouri, and Regina Mouser of Scott City.
