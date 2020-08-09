Births 9/8/20

Kirn

Son to Raimus Will Yates Jr. and Cheyenne Marie Kirn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Name, Asher Keith. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Kirn is the daughter of Rodney and Barbara Kirn of Jackson. Yates is the son of Terrie and Will Yates of Perkins, Missouri. He is employed by DHL.

Eftink

Daughter to Craig Michael and Melinda Mechille Eftink of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Name, Shelby Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Eftink is the former Melinda Trankle, daughter of David and Karen Trankle of Leopold. She is a member of the office staff at Beussink Family Dentistry. Eftink is the son of Martin and Jennie Eftink of Chaffee, Missouri. He is a cement technician with LaFarge Holcim.