September 8, 2020

Births 9/8/20

Southeast Missourian

Kirn

Son to Raimus Will Yates Jr. and Cheyenne Marie Kirn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Name, Asher Keith. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Kirn is the daughter of Rodney and Barbara Kirn of Jackson. Yates is the son of Terrie and Will Yates of Perkins, Missouri. He is employed by DHL.

Eftink

Daughter to Craig Michael and Melinda Mechille Eftink of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Name, Shelby Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Eftink is the former Melinda Trankle, daughter of David and Karen Trankle of Leopold. She is a member of the office staff at Beussink Family Dentistry. Eftink is the son of Martin and Jennie Eftink of Chaffee, Missouri. He is a cement technician with LaFarge Holcim.

Alvarado

Daughter to Robert Thomas Alvarado Jr. and Heather Marie Owen of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Name, Adrianna Isabelle. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Owen is the daughter of Amy Overbeck of Jackson and Quincy and Rose Rhodes of Russelville, Arkansas. Alvardo is the son of Rebbeca Martinez and Robert Alvarado Sr. of Austin, Texas.

Jones

Daughter to Cody Ray and Aleisha Jo Jones of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:44 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Name, Mya Rae. Weight, 4 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Jones is the former Aleisha Kelley, daughter of Becky Kelley of Winfield, Missouri. Jones is the son of Don Jones and Missy Jones of Scott City. He is a carpenter.

Births 12-7-24
