Births 9/8/17

Melton

Son to Ansel Loring and Arielle Donita Melton of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:07 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Name, Ansel Timothy. Weight, 10 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Melton is the former Arielle Carnell, daughter of Sharon Macdonald of Cape Girardeau. Melton is the son of Micheal and Colleen Melton of Matthews, Missouri.

Byrd

Son to Brandon Eugene and Kaitlyn Danielle Byrd of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Name, Kasen Ryder. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Byrd is the former Kaitlyn Dannenmueller, daughter of Monica Dannenmueller and Brian Dannenmueller of Sikeston. She is a licensed practical nurse with Missouri Delta Medical Center. Byrd is the son of Teresa Eggers of Sikeston and Stanley Byrd of Sikeston. He is an insurance agent with Old American.

Geiser

Daughter to Zachariah Allan Geiser and Haille Rene Peredoe of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Name, AnnaBelle Roze. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Peredoe is the daughter of Kari Peredoe of De Soto, Missouri, and Donald Parrish of St. Louis. Geiser is the son of Teresa Jaco and Allen Geiser of Cape Girardeau.