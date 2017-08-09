Births 9/8/17

Son to Ansel Loring and Arielle Donita Melton of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:07 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Name, Ansel Timothy. Weight, 10 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Melton is the former Arielle Carnell, daughter of Sharon Macdonald of Cape Girardeau. Melton is the son of Micheal and Colleen Melton of Matthews, Missouri.
Son to Brandon Eugene and Kaitlyn Danielle Byrd of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Name, Kasen Ryder. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Byrd is the former Kaitlyn Dannenmueller, daughter of Monica Dannenmueller and Brian Dannenmueller of Sikeston. She is a licensed practical nurse with Missouri Delta Medical Center. Byrd is the son of Teresa Eggers of Sikeston and Stanley Byrd of Sikeston. He is an insurance agent with Old American.
Daughter to Zachariah Allan Geiser and Haille Rene Peredoe of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Name, AnnaBelle Roze. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Peredoe is the daughter of Kari Peredoe of De Soto, Missouri, and Donald Parrish of St. Louis. Geiser is the son of Teresa Jaco and Allen Geiser of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Trevor D. Robinson and Monique A. Bush-Robinson of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:27 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Name, Trevor DeMario Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Bush-Robinson is the former Monique Bush, daughter of Lattrice Bush of Granite City, Illinois. She is employed by Saint Francis Healthcare System. Robinson is the son of A.J. and Jean Robinson of Sikeston. He is assistant manager of Applebee's.
Daughter to Ryan Matthew and Danielle Nicole Verseman of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:44 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Name, Olivia Nicole. Weight, 8 pounds, 13.6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Verseman is the former Danielle Hagan, daughter of John and Cheryl Hagan of Perryville, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with the Perry County Health Department and SoutheastHEALTH Obstetrics. Verseman is the son of Alan and Linda Verseman of Frohna. He is a swimming-pool contractor with Verseman Design Pool and Landscape LLC.
Son to Terry Walter and Amanda Lynn Oakes of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:32 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Name, Greyson Levi. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Oakes is the former Amanda Cochran, daughter of James Cochran and Shelley Duncan of Sikeston. She is employed by CMV In Home Assistance. Oakes is the son of Theresa Oakes of Sikeston.
Daughter to Tara Nicole Umfleet of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:53 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Name, Aniyah ShayLynn. Weight, 4 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Umfleet is the daughter of Cindy Slagley of Cape Girardeau and Lance Umfleet of Scott City.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.