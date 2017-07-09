Births 9/7/17

Ozment

Son to Harlie Sue Ozment of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Name, Ashton Riley. Weight, 6 pounds, 4.3 ounces. First child. Ozment is the daughter of Richard Ozment of Scott City and Stephanie Mier of Chaffee, Missouri. She is employed by Schnucks.

Schaut

Son to Tyler James Schaut and Celina Nicole Skaggs of Gipsy, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:29 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Name, Dawson James. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Skaggs is the daughter of Dennis Skaggs of Gipsy and Tina Skaggs of Lowndes, Missouri. Schaut is the son of Tonya Hurd of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Heartland Trailer Manufacturing.