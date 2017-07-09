Births 9/7/17

Son to Harlie Sue Ozment of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Name, Ashton Riley. Weight, 6 pounds, 4.3 ounces. First child. Ozment is the daughter of Richard Ozment of Scott City and Stephanie Mier of Chaffee, Missouri. She is employed by Schnucks.
Son to Tyler James Schaut and Celina Nicole Skaggs of Gipsy, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:29 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Name, Dawson James. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Skaggs is the daughter of Dennis Skaggs of Gipsy and Tina Skaggs of Lowndes, Missouri. Schaut is the son of Tonya Hurd of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Heartland Trailer Manufacturing.
Daughter to Anthony Frank and Breanna Lee Machiran of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Name, Lynnon May. Weight, 8 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Machiran is the former Breanna Kelley, daughter of Jeff Kelley of Cape Girardeau and Becky Kelley of Jackson. She is employed by the Oak Ridge School District. Machiran is the son of David Machiran of Fenton, Missouri, and Robin Machiran of St. Louis. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Tyler Wayne and Lauryn Ruth Collins of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Name, Lily Christine. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Collins is the former Lauryn Hunt, daughter of David and Lisa Hunt of Jackson. She is a sixth-grade teacher at Advance Elementary School. Collins is the son of Greg and Pam Collins of Jackson. He is co-owner of Allied HVAC LLC.
