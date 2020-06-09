Births 9/6/20

Tinnin

Son to Adam Michael Tinnin and Danielle Beth Harper of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Name, Lennox Michael. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Harper is the daughter of Don Harper and Debbie Harper of Sikeston. She is a licensed practical nurse at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Tinnin is the son of Michael Tinnin and Stephanie Tinnin of Sikeston. He is a funeral director.

LeGrand

Daughter to Nicholas James and Alicea Louise LeGrand of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Name, Elise Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. LeGrand is the former Alicea Mahnken, daughter of Steve and Sara Mahnken of Perry County, Missouri, and Bill and Jean Allen of Altenburg, Missouri. She is a speech pathologist at Nell Holcomb School. LeGrand is the son of Randy and Nancy LeGrand of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Twin City Pharmacy in Marble Hill, Missouri.

McCormick

Daughter to Dalton Kyle and Sarah Elizabeth McCormick of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:28 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Name, Abigail Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. McCormick is the former Sarah Davis, daughter of James and Debra Barker of Marble Hill and Phillip Davis of Cedar Park, Texas. She is a stay-at-home mom. McCormick is the son of Olivia Phillips of Marble Hill and Jason and Myra McCormick of Scott City. He works for Capital Sand and Jackson Fire Department.