Births 9/6/20

Son to Adam Michael Tinnin and Danielle Beth Harper of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Name, Lennox Michael. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Harper is the daughter of Don Harper and Debbie Harper of Sikeston. She is a licensed practical nurse at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Tinnin is the son of Michael Tinnin and Stephanie Tinnin of Sikeston. He is a funeral director.
Daughter to Nicholas James and Alicea Louise LeGrand of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Name, Elise Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. LeGrand is the former Alicea Mahnken, daughter of Steve and Sara Mahnken of Perry County, Missouri, and Bill and Jean Allen of Altenburg, Missouri. She is a speech pathologist at Nell Holcomb School. LeGrand is the son of Randy and Nancy LeGrand of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Twin City Pharmacy in Marble Hill, Missouri.
Daughter to Dalton Kyle and Sarah Elizabeth McCormick of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:28 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Name, Abigail Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. McCormick is the former Sarah Davis, daughter of James and Debra Barker of Marble Hill and Phillip Davis of Cedar Park, Texas. She is a stay-at-home mom. McCormick is the son of Olivia Phillips of Marble Hill and Jason and Myra McCormick of Scott City. He works for Capital Sand and Jackson Fire Department.
Daughter to Kristin Danielle Cecil of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Name, McKenna Danielle. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Cecil is the former Kristin Lenn, daughter of Jon and Tammy Parsons of Granite City, Illinois. She is a homemaker.
Son to Maurice Ray and Jennifer May Carothers of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:41 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Name, Kobe Reese. Weight, 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Carothers is the former Jennifer Phillips, daughter of Lewis and Kon Cha Phillips of Arnold, Missouri. She is a pharmaceutical sales representative with Abbvie. Carothers is the son of Marshall and Gwendolyn Carothers of Centerville, Tennessee. He is a manufacturing technician with Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Joshua Wayne and Sia Sharma Holbrook of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:09 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Name, Ava Sharma. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Holbrook is the former Sia Sharma, daughter of Sudha Sharma of New Delhi, India, and Sanjay Sharma of Dehradur, India. She is employed by Jason Coalter & Associates. Holbrook is the son of Harriette Holbrook of Lebanon, Kentucky, and Donald Wayne Holbrook of Lexington, Kentucky. He works at Loi's Gyros Corner.
