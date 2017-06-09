Births 9/6/17

Son to Derrick Ray and Rebecca Nicole Wilfong of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Name, Duel Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilfong is the former Rebecca Pohlman, daughter of Robin Pohlman of Perryville, Missouri, and David and Sarah Pohlman of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She is a pharmacy technician at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Wilfong is the son of Gary and Pam Wilfong of Sedgewickville. He is a laborer with Eastern Missouri Industries.
Son to Dakota Rose Hughey of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:18 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Name, Ronan Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Hughey is the daughter of Heather Mouser of Cape Girardeau and Kermit Hughey of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a shift manager at Taco Bell.
Daughter to Danielle Nicole Bridges-Gast of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:54 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Name, Adrienne Riley. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Bridges-Gast is the daughter of Johnny Gast of Jackson and Jennifer Gast of Tamms, Illinois. She is employed by Fazoli's.
Daughter to Phillip Wade and Natasha Kay Miller of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Name, Danni Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Miller is the former Natasha Wilfong, daughter of Kimber-Lee Wilfong and Charles Wilfong of Marquand, Missouri. Miller is the son of Floyd Miller and Judy Miller of Oak Ridge. He is employed by Busch Lane Enterprises.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.