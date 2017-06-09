Births 9/6/17

Wilfong

Son to Derrick Ray and Rebecca Nicole Wilfong of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Name, Duel Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilfong is the former Rebecca Pohlman, daughter of Robin Pohlman of Perryville, Missouri, and David and Sarah Pohlman of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She is a pharmacy technician at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Wilfong is the son of Gary and Pam Wilfong of Sedgewickville. He is a laborer with Eastern Missouri Industries.

Hughey

Son to Dakota Rose Hughey of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:18 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Name, Ronan Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Hughey is the daughter of Heather Mouser of Cape Girardeau and Kermit Hughey of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a shift manager at Taco Bell.