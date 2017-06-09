All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsSeptember 6, 2017

Births 9/6/17

Son to Derrick Ray and Rebecca Nicole Wilfong of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Name, Duel Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilfong is the former Rebecca Pohlman, daughter of Robin Pohlman of Perryville, Missouri, and David and Sarah Pohlman of Sedgewickville, Missouri. ...

Wilfong

Son to Derrick Ray and Rebecca Nicole Wilfong of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Name, Duel Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilfong is the former Rebecca Pohlman, daughter of Robin Pohlman of Perryville, Missouri, and David and Sarah Pohlman of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She is a pharmacy technician at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Wilfong is the son of Gary and Pam Wilfong of Sedgewickville. He is a laborer with Eastern Missouri Industries.

Hughey

Son to Dakota Rose Hughey of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:18 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Name, Ronan Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Hughey is the daughter of Heather Mouser of Cape Girardeau and Kermit Hughey of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a shift manager at Taco Bell.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gast

Daughter to Danielle Nicole Bridges-Gast of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:54 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Name, Adrienne Riley. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Bridges-Gast is the daughter of Johnny Gast of Jackson and Jennifer Gast of Tamms, Illinois. She is employed by Fazoli's.

Miller

Daughter to Phillip Wade and Natasha Kay Miller of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Name, Danni Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Miller is the former Natasha Wilfong, daughter of Kimber-Lee Wilfong and Charles Wilfong of Marquand, Missouri. Miller is the son of Floyd Miller and Judy Miller of Oak Ridge. He is employed by Busch Lane Enterprises.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work...
BirthsOct. 5
Birth 10-5-24
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy