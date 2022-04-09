Births 9/4/22

Daughter to Samuel D. Brown III and Jalishia R. Draper of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Name, Samiyah Sha'Nyc. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Eighth child, fourth daughter. Draper is a machine operator with Alan Wire. Brown is the son of Sammy and Glenda Brown of Sikeston. He works for Big River Steel.
Daughter to Jesse Richardson Barnes II and Sierra Mae Lanier of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Name, Quinn Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Lanier is the daughter of Sonya Lanier of Kennett, Missouri, and Earl Lanier of Blytheville, Arkansas. She is a phlebotomist at Southeast Hospital. Barnes is the son of Amber Barnes and Darrell Barnes of Essex, Missouri. He is a phlebotomist at Missouri Delta Medical Center.
Son to Madison Danyell Burks of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Name, Brantley Waylon. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Burks is the daughter of Contina Burks and Marc Burks of Sikeston.
Daughter to Corey Lee Adams and Logan Dawn Groves of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Name, Addison Brooklynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Groves is the daughter of Stacy Pullen of Charleston, Missouri, and Jack Groves of Scott City. Adams is the son of Brandy Adams-Crisel and Ray Crisel of Charleston.
Daughter to Devon Michael and Jessikah Renee Beard Sr. of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:35 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Name, Lydia Grace. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Beard is the former Jessikah Long, daughter of Elizabeth Smart and Eddie Smart of Marble Hill and the late Dale Long. She is a gas station attendant with Harp's. Beard is the son of Charlie and Debbie Beard of Oak Ridge. He works for Peters Service Company-HVAC.
Daughter to Brandon Wayne Sievers and Jenny Marie Eichhorn of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:34 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Name, Liza Mae. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Eichhorn is a family medicine physician at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sievers is self-employed at Brandon Sievers Enterprises LLC.
Son to Aizlyn Marie Dodson of McClure, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Name, Zane Kaleb James. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Dodson is the daughter of Talina Dodson and Dale Dodson of McClure.
Son to Nicholas James and Cambree Dawn Pfau of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:22 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Name, Henry Allen. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Pfau is the former Cambree Kirchner, daughter of Layna Kirchner and Andrew Kirchner of Jackson. She is a second grade teacher at South Elementary School in Jackson. Pfau is the son of Ken and Monica Pfau of Jackson. He is a firefighter with Jackson Fire/Rescue.
Son to Dylan Michael Corvick and Brianna Leigh Carron of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Name, Bently Reid. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Carron is the daughter of Dennis Carron and Deana Carron of French Village, Missouri. Corvick is the son of Amy Walley of Cape Girardeau and Brandon and Casey Hillmann of Scott City. He is a police officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Son to Christopher Ray and Meghan Renee Bickings of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Name, Owen Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bickings is the former Meghan Kern, daughter of Marsha and Ernest Kern of Cape Girardeau. She is the receptionist at Jackson Dental. Bickings is the son of Tina Bickings of Cape Girardeau. He is an electrical contractor with CB Electric LLC.
Son to Freddie Cortez Banks Jr. and Raven Alexandria Evans of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Name, Kross Xavier. Weight, 11 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Evans is the daughter of Candi Pitts of Sikeston and James Evans of Alton, Illinois. She works for Bootheel In-Home Care. Banks is the son of Tinajoe Dunn and Freddie Banks of Haywood, Missouri. He is employed by Best Western.
Son to Joshua Keith Maine and Sierra Nicole Sansoucie of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Name, Jaxxon Keith. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Sansoucie is the daughter of Tracy Roberts and Ronda Roberts of Cape Girardeau. Maine is the son of Julie and Chris Kelley of Cape Girardeau. He works for Junior Sinn Auto Parts.
Son to Eric James Trentham and Kayleen Nicole Newell of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Name, Asher Gray. Weight, 6 pounds. 4.6 ounces. Second son. Newell is the daughter of Cyretha Graham of Matthews, Missouri, and Randy Newell of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a machine operator at Unilever. Trentham is the son of Pat and James Trentham of Marble Hill. He is a lead at Nestle Purina.
Daughter to Brandon Wayne and Hannah Truseal Newell of Bloomfield, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:37 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Name, Addie SueElla Dawn. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Newell is the former Hannah Kean, daughter of Keith and Tammy Kean of Sikeston, Missouri, and Sue Lowe of Sikeston. She is a nurse with Missouri Delta Hospice. Newell is the son of Tim and Sherry Newell of Sikeston and David Newell of Perryville, Missouri.
Son to Robert A. and Chelsea D. Hale of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Name, Colt Alexander. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fifth child, fourth son. Mrs. Hale is the former Chelsea Elkins, daughter of James and Tommie Elkins of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Oran Kwik Stop. Hale is the son of Tina Montelongo of Cedar Hill, Missouri, and Terry Hale of Cape Girardeau. He works for RM CoCo.
Daughter to Brandon and Mariah Lane of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Name, Addilyn Mae. Weight, 6.8 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Lane is the daughter of Todd Mallard and Rona Mallard of Sikeston. Lane is the son of Ricky Lane and Kelle Lane of Jackson.
Son to Joseph Clay Whistler and Madeline Marie Burmester of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:23 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Name, Nash Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Burmester is the daughter of Greg Burmester and Lynn Burmester of Bridgeton, Missouri. She is a graduate student at Southeast Missouri State University. Whistler is the son of Jeremy Whistler and Amanda Whistler of Perryville, Missouri. He is a police office with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
