Births 9/4/22

Brown

Daughter to Samuel D. Brown III and Jalishia R. Draper of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Name, Samiyah Sha'Nyc. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Eighth child, fourth daughter. Draper is a machine operator with Alan Wire. Brown is the son of Sammy and Glenda Brown of Sikeston. He works for Big River Steel.

Barnes

Daughter to Jesse Richardson Barnes II and Sierra Mae Lanier of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Name, Quinn Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Lanier is the daughter of Sonya Lanier of Kennett, Missouri, and Earl Lanier of Blytheville, Arkansas. She is a phlebotomist at Southeast Hospital. Barnes is the son of Amber Barnes and Darrell Barnes of Essex, Missouri. He is a phlebotomist at Missouri Delta Medical Center.

Burks

Son to Madison Danyell Burks of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Name, Brantley Waylon. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Burks is the daughter of Contina Burks and Marc Burks of Sikeston.

Adams

Daughter to Corey Lee Adams and Logan Dawn Groves of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Name, Addison Brooklynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Groves is the daughter of Stacy Pullen of Charleston, Missouri, and Jack Groves of Scott City. Adams is the son of Brandy Adams-Crisel and Ray Crisel of Charleston.

Beard

Daughter to Devon Michael and Jessikah Renee Beard Sr. of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:35 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Name, Lydia Grace. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Beard is the former Jessikah Long, daughter of Elizabeth Smart and Eddie Smart of Marble Hill and the late Dale Long. She is a gas station attendant with Harp's. Beard is the son of Charlie and Debbie Beard of Oak Ridge. He works for Peters Service Company-HVAC.

Sievers

Daughter to Brandon Wayne Sievers and Jenny Marie Eichhorn of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:34 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Name, Liza Mae. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Eichhorn is a family medicine physician at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sievers is self-employed at Brandon Sievers Enterprises LLC.

Dodson

Son to Aizlyn Marie Dodson of McClure, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Name, Zane Kaleb James. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Dodson is the daughter of Talina Dodson and Dale Dodson of McClure.

Pfau

Son to Nicholas James and Cambree Dawn Pfau of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:22 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Name, Henry Allen. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Pfau is the former Cambree Kirchner, daughter of Layna Kirchner and Andrew Kirchner of Jackson. She is a second grade teacher at South Elementary School in Jackson. Pfau is the son of Ken and Monica Pfau of Jackson. He is a firefighter with Jackson Fire/Rescue.