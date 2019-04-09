Births 9/4/19

Daughter to Matthew Kyle Schnobrich and Libby Marie Toombs of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Name, Freya Marie. Weight, 3 pounds, 4.4 ounces. First child. Toombs is the daughter of Mary Waver and Chris Combest of Benton, Missouri. She is a waitress at Jay's Chicken. Schnobrich is the son of Shelly Schnobrich of East Prairie, Missouri. He is a data processor at Orgill.
Son to James Edward and Jessica Lynn Thompson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Name, Bentley. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Thompson is the former Jessica Major, daughter of Dawn Major and Terry Major of Cape Girardeau. She works in registration at Saint Francis Medical Center. Thompson is the son of Billy Thompson and Edna Thompson of Piedmont, Missouri. He is the assistant manager at Plaza Tire.
Daughter to Garrett Joseph and Amy Nicole Stricker of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:53 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Name, Claire Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stricker is the former Amy Dirnberger, daughter of Herbert and Cindy Dirnberger of New Hamburg, Missouri. She works at MERS Goodwill. Stricker is the son of Carl and Bernadette Stricker of Charleston. He is employed by Graceland Portable Buildings.
Son to Tyler William and Megan Leigh Slinkard of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Name, Beckett Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Slinkard is the former Megan Lewis, daughter of Kendra and Nelson Lewis of Jackson. She is a secretary at Farmer's Pool and Spa. Slinkard is the son of Heather Slinkard of Jackson and Jeff and Demani Slinkard of Jackson. He is a deputy with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.
Daughter to Austin Tylor Keith and Carolyn Renee Barker of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:47 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Name, Shania Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Barker is the former Carolyn Shane.
Son to Steven James and Taylor Brianne Salzman of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Name, Karson Jerome. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Salzman is the former Taylor Dover, daughter of Missy Arnold of Thebes and Timothy Dover of Olmsted, Illinois. Salzman is the son of Chrystal and Doug Reeves of Thebes and Phil and Billie Jo Salzman of Scott City. He is a mechanic at Raben Tire Service.
Son to John Cody and Paige Marie Poe of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Name, Xander Kent. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Poe is the former Paige Bailey, daughter of Faith Bailey and Kent Bailey of Zalma, Missouri. Poe is the son of Angie Poe of Advance and Scott Poe of Brownwood, Missouri. He is a technician with Spectrum-Cable.
Daughter to Jeremy Len and Laura Courtney Ruch of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:16 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Name, Lillian Grace. Weight, 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Ruch is the former Laura Allgier, daughter of Mike Allgier of Portageville, Missouri, and the late Laura Adele Riley of New Madrid, Missouri. She is employed by Immaculate Conception School. Ruch is the son of the late LeRoy and Anna Lou Ruch of Millersville. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Tyler Kent and Cara Jane Gill of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:27 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Name, Graham Davis. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Gill is the former Cara Scherer, daughter of Clete and Cathy Scherer of Benton, Missouri. She is an account manager at Red Letter Communications. Gill is the son of Larry Gill of Cape Girardeau and Sharon Gill of Jackson. He is a project manager at Mid-States Energy.
Daughter to Chad Thomas and Tricia Renea Johnston of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:50 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Name, Makyntee Glenda. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Johnston is the former Tricia Bremer, daughter of Terry and Glenda Bremer of Wentzville, Missouri. She is a family nurse practitioner with Advanced Orthopedic Specialists. Johnston is the son of Glenda Dalton of Jackson. He is an automotive technician with Honda.
Daughter to Kurtis William Cappel and Emily Nichole Ashton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:16 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Name, Chloe Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Ashton is the daughter of Samantha Ashton of Jackson and Brady Ashton of Mayfield, Kentucky. She is a beverage server at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau. Cappel is the son of Margie Beckmann of Troy, Missouri, and Terry Cappel of Moscow Mills, Missouri. He is a host at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.
