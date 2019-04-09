Births 9/4/19

Schnobrich

Daughter to Matthew Kyle Schnobrich and Libby Marie Toombs of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Name, Freya Marie. Weight, 3 pounds, 4.4 ounces. First child. Toombs is the daughter of Mary Waver and Chris Combest of Benton, Missouri. She is a waitress at Jay's Chicken. Schnobrich is the son of Shelly Schnobrich of East Prairie, Missouri. He is a data processor at Orgill.

Thompson

Son to James Edward and Jessica Lynn Thompson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Name, Bentley. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Thompson is the former Jessica Major, daughter of Dawn Major and Terry Major of Cape Girardeau. She works in registration at Saint Francis Medical Center. Thompson is the son of Billy Thompson and Edna Thompson of Piedmont, Missouri. He is the assistant manager at Plaza Tire.

Stricker

Daughter to Garrett Joseph and Amy Nicole Stricker of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:53 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Name, Claire Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stricker is the former Amy Dirnberger, daughter of Herbert and Cindy Dirnberger of New Hamburg, Missouri. She works at MERS Goodwill. Stricker is the son of Carl and Bernadette Stricker of Charleston. He is employed by Graceland Portable Buildings.

Slinkard

Son to Tyler William and Megan Leigh Slinkard of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Name, Beckett Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Slinkard is the former Megan Lewis, daughter of Kendra and Nelson Lewis of Jackson. She is a secretary at Farmer's Pool and Spa. Slinkard is the son of Heather Slinkard of Jackson and Jeff and Demani Slinkard of Jackson. He is a deputy with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.

Barker

Daughter to Austin Tylor Keith and Carolyn Renee Barker of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:47 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Name, Shania Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Barker is the former Carolyn Shane.