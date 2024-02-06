Births 9/30/22

Son to James and Caitlin Bentley of Randles, Southeast Hospital, 5:41 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Name, Colten Ray Louis. Weight, 6 pounds, 6.2 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Bentley is the daughter of Mike and Rachel Reed of Perryville, Missouri. Bentley is the son of Judy and Everett Friese of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for Verdesian.
Daughter to Steven L. and Rebecca Jo Hardwick of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Name, Aili Jo. Weight, 5 pounds. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Hardwick is the former Rebecca Ramage, daughter of Robin and Susan Ramage of Metropolis, Illinois. She is a homemaker. Hardwick is the son of Connie Hardwick of Wayne, West Virginia, and Delbert Hardwick of Virginia. He is employed by Withers Broadcasting.
Daughter to Armond Malik Ervin and Tiawamara Shemartee Flemon-Brown of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:09 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Name, Tiana Faye. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter.
Son to James K. Smith and Jessica Z. Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Name, Ji'keveyon Kenzo Eurekas. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first son. Jones is the daughter of Wanda Baker of Sikeston.
Son to Christopher Michael Garcia and Amy Elizabeth Gosnell of Malden, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Name, Ian Grant. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Gosnell is the former Amy Wilson, daughter of Lisa J. Young of Gordonville and Brian and Amanda Kitchell of St. Louis. She is a homemaker. Garcia is the son of Linda Lou Irvin of Morehouse, Missouri, and Frank Garcia of Gibbon, Nebraska. He works as a carpenter with L. Cobb Construction.
Son to Matthew Tyler and Alivia Paige Stearns of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:44 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Name, Preston Scott. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son.
Daughter to Cole Randall and AbigailWhitney HollyMarie Nations of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:34 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Name, Jessie-Leigh Thelma-Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Nations is the former AbigailWhitney Yates, daughter of Kelly Sams of Perryville and Thomas and Andrea Yates of Perryville. She is a direct support professional with the The Mentor Network. Nations is the son of Clarance and Thelma Nations of Perryville. He is a painter with West Star Aviation.
Daughter to Russell Gage Wolford and Kayli Naomi Bigham of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Name, Gatlynn Gynette. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Bigham is the daughter of Michelle Bigham and Daniel Bigham. Wolford is the son of Kathy Sullivan and Wilbert "Tony" Wolford. Both Bigham and Wolford are self-employed.
Daughter to Justin Andrew and Alexus Lynn Myers of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Name, Kinnidy Laine. Weight, 6 pounds. Third daughter. Mrs. Myers is the former Alexus LaRose, daughter of Tammy Mize and Robbie Mize of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Myers is the son of Mia Myers and Darrell Myers of Cape Girardeau. He is a respiratory therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Tyler William and Danielle Kay Dodd of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Name, August James Kelley. Weight, 8 pounds, 7.2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Dodd is the former Danielle Tackett, daughter of Robert Tackett and Sharon Tackett of Cape Girardeau. Dodd is the son of Yvaughna Hinkebein of Jackson and James Dodd Jr., of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.
