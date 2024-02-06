Births 9/30/22

Bentley

Son to James and Caitlin Bentley of Randles, Southeast Hospital, 5:41 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Name, Colten Ray Louis. Weight, 6 pounds, 6.2 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Bentley is the daughter of Mike and Rachel Reed of Perryville, Missouri. Bentley is the son of Judy and Everett Friese of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for Verdesian.

Hardwick

Daughter to Steven L. and Rebecca Jo Hardwick of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Name, Aili Jo. Weight, 5 pounds. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Hardwick is the former Rebecca Ramage, daughter of Robin and Susan Ramage of Metropolis, Illinois. She is a homemaker. Hardwick is the son of Connie Hardwick of Wayne, West Virginia, and Delbert Hardwick of Virginia. He is employed by Withers Broadcasting.

Flemon-Ervin

Daughter to Armond Malik Ervin and Tiawamara Shemartee Flemon-Brown of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:09 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Name, Tiana Faye. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter.

Smith

Son to James K. Smith and Jessica Z. Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Name, Ji'keveyon Kenzo Eurekas. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first son. Jones is the daughter of Wanda Baker of Sikeston.

Garcia

Son to Christopher Michael Garcia and Amy Elizabeth Gosnell of Malden, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Name, Ian Grant. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Gosnell is the former Amy Wilson, daughter of Lisa J. Young of Gordonville and Brian and Amanda Kitchell of St. Louis. She is a homemaker. Garcia is the son of Linda Lou Irvin of Morehouse, Missouri, and Frank Garcia of Gibbon, Nebraska. He works as a carpenter with L. Cobb Construction.