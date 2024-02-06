Births 9/30/20

Dienstbach

Son to Caleb and Victoria Dienstbach of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Name, Caleb Thomas Jr. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Dienstbach is the daughter of David and Annette Schabbing of Cape Girardeau. She is a farmhand with Ramsey Creek Farm. Dienstbach is the son of David and Anna Dienstbach of Cape Girardeau. He is the owner of Royal Lawns.

Moore

Son to Daric Moore and Leslie Cagle of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Name, Legend Armonn. Weight, 6 pounds, 8.5 ounces. First child. Cagle is the daughter Michelle Jones-Grigsby and Richard Grigsby of Cape Girardeau. Moore is the son of Lisa Johns of St. Louis and Derek Moore of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for Client Services Inc.