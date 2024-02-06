All sections
September 30, 2020
Births 9/30/20
Southeast Missourian

Moeckel

Son to Ryan and Amy Moeckel of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:24 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Name, Oakes Everett. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Moeckel is the daughter of Darrell and Lora Roth of Perryville and Keith Schremp of Perryville. She is the aquatic coordinator at Health Point Fitness. Moeckel is the son of Keith and Shelley Moeckel of Perryville. He is a chiropractor with Moeckel Chiropractic.

Dienstbach

Son to Caleb and Victoria Dienstbach of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Name, Caleb Thomas Jr. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Dienstbach is the daughter of David and Annette Schabbing of Cape Girardeau. She is a farmhand with Ramsey Creek Farm. Dienstbach is the son of David and Anna Dienstbach of Cape Girardeau. He is the owner of Royal Lawns.

Moore

Son to Daric Moore and Leslie Cagle of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Name, Legend Armonn. Weight, 6 pounds, 8.5 ounces. First child. Cagle is the daughter Michelle Jones-Grigsby and Richard Grigsby of Cape Girardeau. Moore is the son of Lisa Johns of St. Louis and Derek Moore of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for Client Services Inc.

image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
