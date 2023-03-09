Births 9/3/23

Fluegge

Daughter to Matthew Kyle and Whitney Danielle Fluegge of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:05 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Name, Sunnie Mae. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Fluegge is the former Whitney Dittmer, daughter of Richard Dittmer and Angela Dittmer of Van Buren, Missouri. She is a homemaker. Fluegge is the son of Kenneth Fluegge and Monica Fluegge of Jackson. He is general manager at Ken's Ace Hardware.

Meixner

Daughter to Edward Ernest and Erin Jo Meixner Sr. of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Name, Jodee Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Meixner is the former Erin Welker, daughter of Don and Juanita Welker of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mom. Meixner is the son of Edward and De Anne Meixner of Imperial, Missouri. He is a family nurse practitioner with Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Koehler

Son to Matthew Steven and Emily Deann Koehler of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:54 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Name, Rowan Cole. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Koehler is the former Emily Wright, daughter of Ronnie and Gayle Wright of Scott City. She works for NuWay. Koehler is the son of Steve and Mary Koehler of Scott City. He is employed by Nestle Purina Pet Care.

Farris

Daughter to Blake Linley Farris and Katie Micah Culver of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Name, Alivia Fay. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, first daughter. Culver is the daughter of Michael Culver of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Saint Francis Clinic Jackson. Farris is the son of Diane Linley of Jackson. He works for Wilbert.

Pitts

Daughter to Patrick Steven and Michaela Jo Pitts of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:06 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Name, Louella Dawn. Weight, 7 pounds, 7.4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Pitts is the former Michaela Kohm, daughter of Diane Kohm and Paul Kohm of Perryville. She is a license practical nurse with Perry County Health System. Pitts is the son of Kaye Pitts of De Soto, Missouri, and Leslie Wayne Pitts of Park Hills, Missouri. He is an ironworker with St. Louis Ironworkers Union Local 396.

Christensen

Son to Kameron James and Katelyn Deann Christensen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:19 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Name, Kooper James. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Christensen is the former Katelyn Seyer, daughter of Rebecca Seyer and Roger Seyer of Scott City. She works for Leet Eye Care. Christensen is the son of Karen Christensen and Dan Christensen of Jackson. He is employed by Southern Glazier Wine & Spirits.

Salzman

Son to Dustin Alan and Megan Holly Salzman of Altenburg, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:26 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Name, Phoenix Alexander. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Salzman is the former Megan Foster, daughter of Nina Jolly of Oak Ridge. She is a stay-at-home mom. Salzman is the son of Phil Salzman of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Chrystal Reeves of Olive Branch, Illinois. He is employed by Mondi.

Luttrull

Son to Dakota Allen Luttrull and Bryanna Rose Stevens of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:23 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Name, Oliver Perry. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Stevens is the daughter of Brad and Dee Dee Stevens of Cape Girardeau. She works at Rural King. Luttrull is the son of Sheri James and Johnny James of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Sappington Pro Outdoor.

Jones

Daughter to Ryan Brock and Allison Marie Jones of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Name, Brynlee Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Jones is the former Allison Halter, daughter of Teresa and Ronald Halter of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Jones is the son of Cindy and Gary Jones of Perryville, Missouri. He works for Roeslein and Associates.