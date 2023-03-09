Births 9/3/23

Daughter to Matthew Kyle and Whitney Danielle Fluegge of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:05 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Name, Sunnie Mae. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Fluegge is the former Whitney Dittmer, daughter of Richard Dittmer and Angela Dittmer of Van Buren, Missouri. She is a homemaker. Fluegge is the son of Kenneth Fluegge and Monica Fluegge of Jackson. He is general manager at Ken's Ace Hardware.
Daughter to Edward Ernest and Erin Jo Meixner Sr. of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Name, Jodee Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Meixner is the former Erin Welker, daughter of Don and Juanita Welker of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mom. Meixner is the son of Edward and De Anne Meixner of Imperial, Missouri. He is a family nurse practitioner with Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Son to Matthew Steven and Emily Deann Koehler of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:54 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Name, Rowan Cole. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Koehler is the former Emily Wright, daughter of Ronnie and Gayle Wright of Scott City. She works for NuWay. Koehler is the son of Steve and Mary Koehler of Scott City. He is employed by Nestle Purina Pet Care.
Daughter to Blake Linley Farris and Katie Micah Culver of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Name, Alivia Fay. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, first daughter. Culver is the daughter of Michael Culver of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Saint Francis Clinic Jackson. Farris is the son of Diane Linley of Jackson. He works for Wilbert.
Daughter to Patrick Steven and Michaela Jo Pitts of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:06 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Name, Louella Dawn. Weight, 7 pounds, 7.4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Pitts is the former Michaela Kohm, daughter of Diane Kohm and Paul Kohm of Perryville. She is a license practical nurse with Perry County Health System. Pitts is the son of Kaye Pitts of De Soto, Missouri, and Leslie Wayne Pitts of Park Hills, Missouri. He is an ironworker with St. Louis Ironworkers Union Local 396.
Son to Kameron James and Katelyn Deann Christensen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:19 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Name, Kooper James. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Christensen is the former Katelyn Seyer, daughter of Rebecca Seyer and Roger Seyer of Scott City. She works for Leet Eye Care. Christensen is the son of Karen Christensen and Dan Christensen of Jackson. He is employed by Southern Glazier Wine & Spirits.
Son to Dustin Alan and Megan Holly Salzman of Altenburg, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:26 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Name, Phoenix Alexander. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Salzman is the former Megan Foster, daughter of Nina Jolly of Oak Ridge. She is a stay-at-home mom. Salzman is the son of Phil Salzman of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Chrystal Reeves of Olive Branch, Illinois. He is employed by Mondi.
Son to Dakota Allen Luttrull and Bryanna Rose Stevens of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:23 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Name, Oliver Perry. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Stevens is the daughter of Brad and Dee Dee Stevens of Cape Girardeau. She works at Rural King. Luttrull is the son of Sheri James and Johnny James of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Sappington Pro Outdoor.
Daughter to Ryan Brock and Allison Marie Jones of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Name, Brynlee Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Jones is the former Allison Halter, daughter of Teresa and Ronald Halter of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Jones is the son of Cindy and Gary Jones of Perryville, Missouri. He works for Roeslein and Associates.
Daughter to Alex Michael and Renee Colleen Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Name, Everlee Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Mrs. Hendrickson is the former Renee Jagneaux, daughter of Julie Jagneaux of Huntsville, Alabama. Hendrickson is the son of Tammy Jordan of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. Hendrickson are both registered nurses with Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Daughter to Robert Theodore and Amanda Suzanne Holzum of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Name, Ella Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Holzum is the former Amanda Abner, daughter of Tim and Kandy Abner of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is the owner of The Beauty Room. Holzum is the son of Ted and Vicki Holzum of Jackson. He is the owner of Standley Batch Systems.
Son to Cody Travis and Cera Agnes McCall of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Name, Coda Jasper John. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. McCall is the former Cera Just, daughter of Chris Just Sr. and Roxanna Just of Salem, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom. McCall is the son of John Lawniczak and Kristy Lawniczak of Sedgewickville. He works for Beelman Trucking.
Daughter to Jacob Tyler and Heather Blake Perkins of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Name, Rory Elena. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Perkins is the former Heather West, daughter of Norman and Tammy West of Jackson. Perkins is the son of Steve and Laura Perkins of Cape Girardeau. He is director of operations at John's Pharmacy.
Daughter to Jacob Boyd and Megan Marie Monteith of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Name, Rose Kay. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Monteith is the daughter of Ursulla Wadley and Douglas Wadley of Cape Girardeau. She is self-employed. Monteith is the son of Kimberly Monteith of Jackson. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Son to Scott and Theresa Littrell of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 10:26 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Name, Maverick James. Weight, 6 pounds, 14.9 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Littrell is the daughter of Tammy Martin and Jim Martin of Benton, Missouri. Littrell is the son of Tony Littrell and Bernadette Littrell of Benton. He works for Sitex Environmental.
Daughter to Anthony and Amber Cervantes of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Name, Joanna May. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter.
Daughter to Isaac and Gracelyn Pennington of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:27 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Name, Violet Blake. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pennington is the daughter of Gary Kern and Courtney Kern of Scott City. She is an obstetrics technician at Southeast Hospital. Pennington is the son of Dennis Pennington and Wendy Lewison of Scott City. He is an inbound expert at Target.
Son to Sydney Casey of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:31 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Name, Tripp Grey. Weight, 6 pounds, 1.5 ounces. First child.
Son to Lance Pruden and Daci Tillman of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:13 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Name, Ellis Monroe. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Tillman is the daughter of April and Adam Howell of Scott City. Pruden is the son of Sarah and Jeremy Pruden of Scott City. He is a top sales professional at Autry Morlan Inc.