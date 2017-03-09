Births 9/3/17

Bond

Daughter to Kole Clifton Bond and Abby Rae Parke of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:28 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Name, Madilyn Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Parke is the daughter of William Parke and June Parke of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She is a direct support professional for Blue Sky. Bond is the son of Donnie Bond and Demetra Bond of Jackson. He is a hopperman with Select Plastics.

Enderle

Daughter to Joseph Byron and Lisa Rae Enderle of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Name, Tessa Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Enderle is the former Lisa Sanders, daughter of Debbie and Gary Anderson of Scott City and Donald and Terry Sanders of Scott City. She is a speech pathologist with the Lutheran Home. Enderle is the son of Wanda O'Quinn of Jackson and the late Kenny Enderle of Scott City. He is a corrections officer at the Southeast Correctional Center.

Cox

Son to Curtis Eugene and Megan Ann Cox of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:06 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Name, Ezekiel Edward. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Cox is the former Megan Wangrycht, daughter of John Wangrycht and Jeanette Wangrycht of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Cox is the son of Patricia Cox of Cape Girardeau and Edward Taylor of Sikeston, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Cox are employed by Sonic.