Births 9/3/17

Daughter to Kole Clifton Bond and Abby Rae Parke of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:28 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Name, Madilyn Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Parke is the daughter of William Parke and June Parke of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She is a direct support professional for Blue Sky. Bond is the son of Donnie Bond and Demetra Bond of Jackson. He is a hopperman with Select Plastics.
Daughter to Joseph Byron and Lisa Rae Enderle of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Name, Tessa Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Enderle is the former Lisa Sanders, daughter of Debbie and Gary Anderson of Scott City and Donald and Terry Sanders of Scott City. She is a speech pathologist with the Lutheran Home. Enderle is the son of Wanda O'Quinn of Jackson and the late Kenny Enderle of Scott City. He is a corrections officer at the Southeast Correctional Center.
Son to Curtis Eugene and Megan Ann Cox of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:06 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Name, Ezekiel Edward. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Cox is the former Megan Wangrycht, daughter of John Wangrycht and Jeanette Wangrycht of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Cox is the son of Patricia Cox of Cape Girardeau and Edward Taylor of Sikeston, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Cox are employed by Sonic.
Daughter to Richard Cody and Michaela Anne Stephens of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Name, McKenzie Anne. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Stephens is the daughter of Shannon Hammond of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Cape Girardeau School District. Stephens is the son of Debbie Stephens and Keith Childers of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Cape Electrical Supply.
Daughter to Luther C. Welch III and Hattie Alona Adkinson, Southeast Hospital, 2:24 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Name, Martha Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Adkinson is the daughter of Alonzo and Hattie Adkinson of Villa Ridge, Illinois. She is a teacher at Ms. Martha's Second Generation Learning Center. Welch is the son of the late Luther C. Welch Jr. and the late Martha Hemphill, both of St. Louis. He is a sales associate with Walmart.
Daughter to Kyle Wayne Griffet and April Renee Jones of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Name, Emily Rose. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Jones is the daughter of Terri and Roger Jones of Jackson. She is employed by Menards. Griffet is the son of Barb Wills of Jackson.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.