Births 9/29/22

Daughter to Justin and Ashlynne Miller of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Name, Della Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Miller is the daughter of Leah Shrum and Loy Shrum of Millersville. Miller is the son of Dawn Miller and Jerry Miller of Patton, Missouri.
Son to Dakotah Prasun and Hanna Wiggs of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:04 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Name, Kodiak Cassiel Stephen. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Wiggs is the daughter of Stephen Wiggs and Lee-Ann Wiggs of Cape Girardeau. Prasun is the son of Bobbie Gray and Brian Gray of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Vizient Inc.
Daughter to Heather Conrad of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:32 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Name, Myah Lynn. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Conrad is the daughter of Neil and Mary Sue Conrad of Jackson. She works for Defender Services.
Son to Tyler and Courtney Hogard of St. Mary, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Name, Westin Louis. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hogard is the daughter of Faye Ponder and Ronald Ponder of Altenburg, Missouri. She works for the Perry County Community Task Force. Hogard is the son of Dana Hogard and Kerry Hogard of St. Mary. He is employed by Buckley Powder Co.
Daughter to Kyle and Caroline Diveley of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:01 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Name, Charlotte Suzanne. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Diveley is the daughter of John Strickert and Melissa Strickert of Jackson. Diveley is the son of David Diveley and Tammy Diveley of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Chayse and Heather Schuette of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:06 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Name, Mason Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds, .7 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Schuette is a stay-at-home mom. Schuette is a patrolman with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Daughter to Cole and Janice Wesbecher of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Name, Helen Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wesbecher is the daughter of Anthony Bueter of Leopold and the late Deborah Bueter. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Wesbecher is the son of Ronnie and Pam Wesbecher of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Automation and Controls Specialists.
Daughter of Kaitlyn Meuir of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:43 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Name, Annalynn Marie. Weight, 6 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Meuir is the daughter of Jeff and Marcia Meuir of Cape Girardeau and Tonya and Al Lucas of Portageville, Missouri.
Son to Josh and Tricia Walther of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:42 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Name, Caleb Edward. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Walther is the daughter of Edward and Amy Kirchdoerfer of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Southeast Hospital. Walther is the son of Ronald and Pamela Walther of Jackson. He works for Walther Dairy.
Son to Jason and Sasha Cureton of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:09 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Name, Kyson Gene. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cureton is the daughter of Phillip and Barbara Hutson of Jackson. She works for Beussink, Hey & Roe. Cureton is the son of Thomas and Claudette Cureton of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Greenbriar.
