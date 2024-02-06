Births 9/29/22

Miller

Daughter to Justin and Ashlynne Miller of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Name, Della Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Miller is the daughter of Leah Shrum and Loy Shrum of Millersville. Miller is the son of Dawn Miller and Jerry Miller of Patton, Missouri.

Wiggs

Son to Dakotah Prasun and Hanna Wiggs of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:04 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Name, Kodiak Cassiel Stephen. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Wiggs is the daughter of Stephen Wiggs and Lee-Ann Wiggs of Cape Girardeau. Prasun is the son of Bobbie Gray and Brian Gray of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Vizient Inc.

Conrad

Daughter to Heather Conrad of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:32 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Name, Myah Lynn. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Conrad is the daughter of Neil and Mary Sue Conrad of Jackson. She works for Defender Services.

Hogard

Son to Tyler and Courtney Hogard of St. Mary, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Name, Westin Louis. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hogard is the daughter of Faye Ponder and Ronald Ponder of Altenburg, Missouri. She works for the Perry County Community Task Force. Hogard is the son of Dana Hogard and Kerry Hogard of St. Mary. He is employed by Buckley Powder Co.

Diveley

Daughter to Kyle and Caroline Diveley of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:01 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Name, Charlotte Suzanne. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Diveley is the daughter of John Strickert and Melissa Strickert of Jackson. Diveley is the son of David Diveley and Tammy Diveley of Cape Girardeau.