Births 9/29/20

Schermer

Daughter to Dillon Schermer and Cameron Bennett of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:34 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Name, Piper Sue. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Bennett is the daughter of Sharon Bennett of Cape Girardeau and Kip Bennett of Creole Springs, Illinois. She is employed by The Southerner and Realty Executives. Schermer is the son of Lori Haertling of Cape Girardeau and Brett Schermer of Douglas, Michigan. He is a contractor with As U Wish Homes.