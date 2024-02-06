Births 9/29/20

Daughter to Matt and Betsy Crader of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:56 p.m. Thursday. Sept. 17, 2020. Name, Nola June. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Crader is the daughter of Todd and Sandy Lincoln of Grassy, Missouri. Crader is the son of Val and Soni Crader of Burfordville. He works for Crader Distributing.
Daughter to Dillon Schermer and Cameron Bennett of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:34 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Name, Piper Sue. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Bennett is the daughter of Sharon Bennett of Cape Girardeau and Kip Bennett of Creole Springs, Illinois. She is employed by The Southerner and Realty Executives. Schermer is the son of Lori Haertling of Cape Girardeau and Brett Schermer of Douglas, Michigan. He is a contractor with As U Wish Homes.