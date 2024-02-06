Births 9/29/17

Twin sons to Rodney Benson Oehlert and Skylar Samantha Walker of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Hudson Alexander was born at 12:40 a.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 1 ounce. Bryson Maverick was born at 12:41 a.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Third and fourth sons. Walker is the daughter of Robin and Joe Walker of Scott City. Oehlert is the son of Kathryn Oehlert of Kennett, Missouri. He works for Havco Wood Products.
Son to Matthew Allen and Elizabeth Ann McRoberts of Bloomfield, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:44 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Name, Oliver Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, .7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. McRoberts is the former Elizabeth Metcalf, daughter of Perry and Betty Metcalf of Bloomfield. She is a registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau. McRoberts is the son of Gloria McRoberts of Essex, Missouri, and the late Clyde McRoberts. He is chief engineer for American Commercial Barge Lines.
Son to Timothy and Andrea Buerck of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:39 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Name, Isaac Linfield. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Buerck is the former Andrea Horrell, daughter of Scott and Karen Horrell of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Southeast Missouri State University. Buerck is the son of Susan and Randy Buerck of Cape Girardeau. He is an electronics technician for the state of Missouri.
Daughter to Cody Michael and Kelsey Marie Wilhelm of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:09 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Name, Ella Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilhelm is the former Kelsey Whitehead, daughter of Shawn Whitehead of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Tina Whitehead and Brian Coggins of Advance, Missouri. She is a lending assistant at the Bank of Advance. Wilhelm is the son of Melinda and David Adams, and David Wilhelm of Benton, Missouri. He works in networking for WW Wood Products.
Daughter to Ashley Kaylea Medlock of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:34 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Name, Monarch Aurora Wesley. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Medlock is the daughter of Rachel K. Long of Perry County, Missouri, and Ronald D. Long of Cape Girardeau County. She is the kitchen manager at Tractors American Grill.
Son to Justin Dwane Brewer and Elizabeth Danielle Melvin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Name, Gideon Zachariah. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Brewer is employed by Havco.
Son to Chandler Fremont McTigue and Grace Caroline Hamra of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Name, Crew Samuel. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Hamra is the daughter of Steve and Michelle Hamra of Cape Girardeau. McTigue is the son of Carlotta McTigue of East Prairie, Missouri, and the late Monty McTigue.
Daughter to Nickolas Lee and Whitney Elyse James of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:26 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Name, Darla Elyse. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. James is the former Whitney Clements, daughter of Frank Clements and Dianne Cross of St. Louis. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. James is the son of Bill and Dina James of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a science teacher at Woodland Middle School.
Son to Brandon Travis and Sinthia Whitworth of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Name, David Lorenzo. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Whitworth is the former Sinthia Osoria, daughter of Maria Vega and Chito Dortha of Hatillo, Puerto Rico. Whitworth is the son of Randy and Sue Whitworth of Scott City. He is a welder helper for Local Union 798.
Son to Benjamin Anthony and Heidi Mae Burnett of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:54 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Name, Bode Anthony. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Burnett is the former Heidi Kwilinski, daughter of Daniel Kwilinski of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Glen and Linda Hockers of Greenleaf, Wisconsin. She is a technician with Procter & Gamble. Burnett is the son of Jerry and Dixie Burnett of Oak Ridge. He is a welder for Zanneco.
