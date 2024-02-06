Births 9/29/17

Oehlert

Twin sons to Rodney Benson Oehlert and Skylar Samantha Walker of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Hudson Alexander was born at 12:40 a.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 1 ounce. Bryson Maverick was born at 12:41 a.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Third and fourth sons. Walker is the daughter of Robin and Joe Walker of Scott City. Oehlert is the son of Kathryn Oehlert of Kennett, Missouri. He works for Havco Wood Products.

McRoberts

Son to Matthew Allen and Elizabeth Ann McRoberts of Bloomfield, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:44 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Name, Oliver Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, .7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. McRoberts is the former Elizabeth Metcalf, daughter of Perry and Betty Metcalf of Bloomfield. She is a registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau. McRoberts is the son of Gloria McRoberts of Essex, Missouri, and the late Clyde McRoberts. He is chief engineer for American Commercial Barge Lines.

Buerck

Son to Timothy and Andrea Buerck of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:39 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Name, Isaac Linfield. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Buerck is the former Andrea Horrell, daughter of Scott and Karen Horrell of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Southeast Missouri State University. Buerck is the son of Susan and Randy Buerck of Cape Girardeau. He is an electronics technician for the state of Missouri.

Wilhelm

Daughter to Cody Michael and Kelsey Marie Wilhelm of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:09 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Name, Ella Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilhelm is the former Kelsey Whitehead, daughter of Shawn Whitehead of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Tina Whitehead and Brian Coggins of Advance, Missouri. She is a lending assistant at the Bank of Advance. Wilhelm is the son of Melinda and David Adams, and David Wilhelm of Benton, Missouri. He works in networking for WW Wood Products.

Medlock

Daughter to Ashley Kaylea Medlock of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:34 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Name, Monarch Aurora Wesley. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Medlock is the daughter of Rachel K. Long of Perry County, Missouri, and Ronald D. Long of Cape Girardeau County. She is the kitchen manager at Tractors American Grill.