RecordsSeptember 28, 2023

Births 9/28/23

Daughter to Tyler and Whitney Welker of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Name, Lucy Jane. Weight, 8 pounds. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Welker is the daughter of Kevin and Brenda Walker of Zalma, Missouri. She is a lab manager at SoutheastHEALTH. Welker is the son of Don and Juanita Welker of Marble Hill. He is a portfolio manager at Commerce Bank.

Son to David and Emily Hinkebein of Daisy, Southeast Hospital, 6:29 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Name, Casen Wade. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Hinkebein is the daughter of Matt Ruch of Daisy and the late Teri Ruch. She is a registered nurse with Amedisys Home Health. Hinkebein is the son of Ted and Debbie Hinkebein of Florissant, Missouri. He is general manager of Arnsberg Farmers Mutual Insurance Co.

Son to Dawson and Magdalene Bevens of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 11:25 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Name, Oliver Finn. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bevens is the daughter of Jason and Joy Shaw of Millersville. Bevens is the son of Steve and Kelli Keppner of Lynn Haven, Florida. He is a member of the Missouri Army National Guard.

