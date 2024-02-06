Births 9/28/18

Daughter to Josh and Tara Beussink of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:09 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Name, Amzie Josephine. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beussink is the daughter of Jeff Messmer of Jackson and Sherry McCall of Sedgewickville, Missouri. Beussink is the son of Tim and Debbie Beussink.
Son to Jawone Newell and Kaylee Stinnett-Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:24 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Name, Kieser Jace. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Stinnett-Robinson is the daughter of Felicia Stinnett of Cape Girardeau. Newell is the son of Javone Bailey of Cape Girardeau and Robert Newell of Cairo, Illinois.
Daughter to Aaron and Breana Cruz of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:41 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Name, Harper Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Cruz is the daughter of Amy Bradshaw and Tim Bradshaw of Jackson. She works at Heartland Spine Institute. Cruz is the son of Bobby Poppen of Fredericktown, Missouri, and the late Michele Poppen. He is employed by Cape First Church.
Daughter to Tyler and Elizabeth Stephens of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 8:56 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Name, Julianne Faye. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Stephens is the daughter of Jim and Laurie Glastetter of Benton, Missouri, and the late Sherry Jacobs. She works for AT&T. Stephens is the son of Brian Tew of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Stephanie Tew of St. Charles, Missouri, and the late Randy Stephens. He is employed by R.P. Lumber.
Daughter to Charlie and Shelby Evans of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:49 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Name, Margaret Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Evans is the daughter of Howell and Kathy Rice of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a teacher with the Jackson School District. Evans is the son of Joan and Mike Evans of Jackson. He is finance manager with Liberty Utilities.
Daughter to Logan Todt and Macy McCoy of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Name, Lola Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. McCoy is the daughter of Karen and Patrick LeGrand of Oran and Steven Keller of Burfordville. She is a medical assistant with Regional Brain and Spine. Todt is the son of Tammy and Vance Todt of Oran. He is a route sales representative for Aramark.
