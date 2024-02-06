Births 9/28/18

Beussink

Daughter to Josh and Tara Beussink of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:09 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Name, Amzie Josephine. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beussink is the daughter of Jeff Messmer of Jackson and Sherry McCall of Sedgewickville, Missouri. Beussink is the son of Tim and Debbie Beussink.

Newell

Son to Jawone Newell and Kaylee Stinnett-Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:24 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Name, Kieser Jace. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Stinnett-Robinson is the daughter of Felicia Stinnett of Cape Girardeau. Newell is the son of Javone Bailey of Cape Girardeau and Robert Newell of Cairo, Illinois.

Cruz

Daughter to Aaron and Breana Cruz of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:41 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Name, Harper Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Cruz is the daughter of Amy Bradshaw and Tim Bradshaw of Jackson. She works at Heartland Spine Institute. Cruz is the son of Bobby Poppen of Fredericktown, Missouri, and the late Michele Poppen. He is employed by Cape First Church.