Births 9-27-20

Daughter to Nathanael "Nate" Wayman and Laura Ann James of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:10 p.m. Thursday, 27, 2020. Name, Grace Ann Jeanette. Weight, 3 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. James is the former Laura Radford, daughter of Charles and Leslie Skaggs of Marble Hill and Verna and Joe Skaggs of Marble Hill. She works for Hope @ Home. James is the son of Harold and Jeanette James of Marble Hill. He is employed by Capital Sand Proppants, LLC.
Daughter to Robert Shane and Darcie Jo Bolin of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Name, Isla Alexandria. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bolin is the former Darcie Rangel, daughter of Joe Rangel of Thousand Oaks, California, and Tracie and Elfego Peralta of Cape Girardeau. Bolin is the son of Robert and Sherry Bolin of Dexter. Mr. and Mrs. Bolin are both employed by the State of Missouri.
Daughter to Russell Dale and Sara Elizabeth Orr of Essex, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Name, Frances Eleanor Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Orr is the former Sara Mickey, daughter of Terri and Tom Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, and Jerry and Mary Ellen Mickey of St. Louis. She is a homemaker. Orr is the son of Sherry Orr of Cape Girardeau and Marion Orr of Grayridge, Missouri. He is a self-employed farmer.
Daughter to Markitrey Shemaj West and Kaitlin Nicole Rose of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Name, Kei'lani Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Rose is the daughter of Renada Brown and Joe Rose of Cape Girardeau. She works at Dairy Queen. West is the son of Kimiko West of Nashville, Tennessee, and Andre Lowe of St. Louis. He is employed by Car Mart.
Son to Tyson Gilbert and Sarah Marie Zoellner of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Name, Brock Easton. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Zoellner is the former Sarah Grindstaff, daughter of the late Michael and Susan Grindstaff of Perryville. She is an obstetrics nurse at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. Zoellner is the son of Brad and Donna Zoellner of Perryville. He is a project manager at Richardet Floor Covering.
Daughter to Tommy Austin and Haylie Brianne Selsor of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Name, Carsyn Vera. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughtr. Mrs. Selsor is the former Haylie Reynolds, daughter of Jamie and Ann Reynolds of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She is a nurse assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Selsor is the son of Tom and Mary Jo Selsor of Cape Girardeau and Prudy Selsor of Jackson. He is parts manager at Missouri Great Dane.
