Births 9/26/21

Daughter to Ryan and Tiffany Shasserre of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:48 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Name, Kaliana Eloisa. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Shasserre is the daughter of Jim and Elaine Hutson of Union, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Shasserre is the son of Tom and Kathy Shasserre of Webster Groves, Missouri. He is an attorney with Drury Southwest, Inc.
Son to Blake and Macie Mayfield of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Name, Ty Matthew. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Mayfield is the daughter of Chris Brennecke and Shauna Duley of Cape Girardeau. She works in the pediatrics unit of Southeast Hospital. Mayfield is the son of Keith and Sherry Mayfield of Jackson. He is employed by C & B Diesel.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.