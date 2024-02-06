Births 9/26/21

Mayfield

Son to Blake and Macie Mayfield of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Name, Ty Matthew. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Mayfield is the daughter of Chris Brennecke and Shauna Duley of Cape Girardeau. She works in the pediatrics unit of Southeast Hospital. Mayfield is the son of Keith and Sherry Mayfield of Jackson. He is employed by C & B Diesel.