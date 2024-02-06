Births 9/25/20

James

Daughter to Nathanael "Nate" Wayman and Laura Ann James of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Name, Grace Ann Jeanette. Weight, 3 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. James is the former Laura Radford, daughter of Charles and Leslie Skaggs of Marble Hill and Verna and Joe Skaggs of Marble Hill. She works for Hope @ Home. James is the son of Harold and Jeanette James of Marble Hill. He is employed by Capital Sand Proppants LLC.

Bolin

Daughter to Robert Shane and Darcie Jo Bolin of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Name, Isla Alexandria. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bolin is the former Darcie Rangel, daughter of Joe Rangel of Thousand Oaks, California, and Tracie and Elfego Peralta of Cape Girardeau. Bolin is the son of Robert and Sherry Bolin of Dexter. Mr. and Mrs. Bolin are employed by the State of Missouri.