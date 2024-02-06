Births 9/25/18

Schumer

Son to Corey and Lora Schumer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Name, Blake Daniel. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Schumer is the daughter of Darrell Vails of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at the Lutheran Home. Schumer is the son of Tom and Linda Schumer of Perryville, Missouri. He is a shipping specialist at TG Missouri.

Bomar

Son to Jared and Amanda Bomar of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:44 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Name, Grayson James. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bomar is the daughter of Donna Foeste and Tony Miller of Cape Girardeau and Doug and Carol Herbst of Annapolis, Missouri. She is an early childhood special-education teacher with the Sikeston, Missouri, School District. Bomar is the son of Gary and Jeannine Bomar of Jackson. He is a roofer with Riverside Roofing.

Behm

Daughter to John and Kellie Behm of Olive Branch, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 5:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Name, Reid Everly. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Behm is the daughter of Scott and Debbie McKee of Olive Branch. She works at Horseshoe Bar and Grill. Behm is the son of Kenneth Behm of Olive Branch. He is employed by American Commercial Barge Line.