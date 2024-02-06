Births 9/25/18

Son to Corey and Lora Schumer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Name, Blake Daniel. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Schumer is the daughter of Darrell Vails of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at the Lutheran Home. Schumer is the son of Tom and Linda Schumer of Perryville, Missouri. He is a shipping specialist at TG Missouri.
Son to Jared and Amanda Bomar of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:44 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Name, Grayson James. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bomar is the daughter of Donna Foeste and Tony Miller of Cape Girardeau and Doug and Carol Herbst of Annapolis, Missouri. She is an early childhood special-education teacher with the Sikeston, Missouri, School District. Bomar is the son of Gary and Jeannine Bomar of Jackson. He is a roofer with Riverside Roofing.
Daughter to John and Kellie Behm of Olive Branch, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 5:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Name, Reid Everly. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Behm is the daughter of Scott and Debbie McKee of Olive Branch. She works at Horseshoe Bar and Grill. Behm is the son of Kenneth Behm of Olive Branch. He is employed by American Commercial Barge Line.
Daughter to Aaron Lanigan and Jessica Roberts of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Name, Haylee Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Roberts is the daughter of Dani and Matt Dunn of Marble Hill and Rob Roberts of Jackson. She is employed by Drury Hotels. Lanigan is the son of Mike and Melissa Lanigan of Jackson. He works at Auto Pro.
Daughter to Matthew and Courtney Cox-Rodgers of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Name, Tegan Aurjean. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Cox-Rodgers is the daughter of Stan and Sheila Gunter of Marble Hill, Rita Angel of Marble Hill and Synthia and Lee Foster of Whitewater. Cox-Rodgers is the son of Rita Jo Rodgers of Jackson and Carmen and Mike Cox of Jackson. He works for Marquette Transportation.
Son to Jerry and Sara Stovall of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:14 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Name, Ethan Carter. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Stovall is the daughter of Riche and Donna Walker of Advance, Missouri. She is a teacher at Horizons Enrichment Center. Stovall is the son of Mike and Deborah Brown of Whitewater. He is a clinical laboratory processor with SoutheastHEALTH.
