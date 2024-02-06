All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsSeptember 23, 2023

Births 9/24/23

Son to Cody and Kayli Naramore of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Name, Luke Hoyt. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Naramore is the daughter of Ladonna Menz of Perkins, Missouri, and Robert Johnson of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a business services analyst with First State Community Bank. Naramore is the son of Sidney and Laura Naramore of Chaffee. He is the maintenance/transportation director for the Delta School District...

Naramore

Son to Cody and Kayli Naramore of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Name, Luke Hoyt. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Naramore is the daughter of Ladonna Menz of Perkins, Missouri, and Robert Johnson of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a business services analyst with First State Community Bank. Naramore is the son of Sidney and Laura Naramore of Chaffee. He is the maintenance/transportation director for the Delta School District.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Crites

Daughter to Justin Crites and Massie Moore of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:43 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Name, Isabella Dawn. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Moore is the daughter of Rachel Moore and Henry Moore of De Soto, Missouri. Crites is the son of Marlene Crites of Cape Girardeau and Timothy Crites of Fruitland. He is self-employed.

Swain

Daughter to Ethan and Victoria Swain of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:27 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Name, Constance Iris. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Swain is the daughter of Rick Vines and Stephanie Vines of Cape Girardeau. She works at Sound Track Music. Swain is the son of Terry Swain and Tamra Swain of Millersville. He is employed by Fabick Cat.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsOct. 5
Birth 10-5-24
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy