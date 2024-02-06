Births 9/24/23

Son to Cody and Kayli Naramore of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Name, Luke Hoyt. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Naramore is the daughter of Ladonna Menz of Perkins, Missouri, and Robert Johnson of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a business services analyst with First State Community Bank. Naramore is the son of Sidney and Laura Naramore of Chaffee. He is the maintenance/transportation director for the Delta School District.
Daughter to Justin Crites and Massie Moore of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:43 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Name, Isabella Dawn. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Moore is the daughter of Rachel Moore and Henry Moore of De Soto, Missouri. Crites is the son of Marlene Crites of Cape Girardeau and Timothy Crites of Fruitland. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Ethan and Victoria Swain of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:27 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Name, Constance Iris. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Swain is the daughter of Rick Vines and Stephanie Vines of Cape Girardeau. She works at Sound Track Music. Swain is the son of Terry Swain and Tamra Swain of Millersville. He is employed by Fabick Cat.
