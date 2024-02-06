Births 9/24/23

Crites

Daughter to Justin Crites and Massie Moore of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:43 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Name, Isabella Dawn. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Moore is the daughter of Rachel Moore and Henry Moore of De Soto, Missouri. Crites is the son of Marlene Crites of Cape Girardeau and Timothy Crites of Fruitland. He is self-employed.

Swain

Daughter to Ethan and Victoria Swain of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:27 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Name, Constance Iris. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Swain is the daughter of Rick Vines and Stephanie Vines of Cape Girardeau. She works at Sound Track Music. Swain is the son of Terry Swain and Tamra Swain of Millersville. He is employed by Fabick Cat.