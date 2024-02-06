Births 9/24/20

Son to James and Natalie McDonald of Mascoutah, Illinois, Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, 3:23 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Name, Thomas Athanasius. Weight, 4 pounds, 8 ounces. Fifth child, fourth son. Mrs. McDonald is the former Natalie Watts, daughter of Jack and Barb Watts of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. McDonald is the son of Pat McDonald and Dr. E.F. McDonald Jr. of Cape Girardeau, formerly of Jackson. He is an engineer with Empire Comfort Systems in Belleville, Illinois.
Son to Jesse Douglas Fee and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Frazier of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Name, Bentley Sylas. Weight, 2 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first son. Frazier is the daughter of Robert and Mary Frazier of Dexter, Missouri. She works at Procter & Gamble. Fee is the son of Natelie and Keith Cook of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Cracker Barrel.
