Births 9/22/20

Son to Matthew and Kelsea Pickens of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Name, Jonathan David. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Pickens is the daughter of Rick Chappelle and Darla Chappelle of Carmi, Illinois. She is a first-grade teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Pickens is the son of David Pickens and Sarah Pickens of Cape Girardeau. He works for Inter Rail Systems.
Daughter to Tyler and Kaci Bishop of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:42 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Name, Emery Dawn. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Bishop is the daughter of Butch Wright and Pam Wright of Jackson. She works for Innovative Orthodontics. Bishop is the son of Bill Bishop and Cathy Bishop of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Integrated Supply.
Daughter to Scott David and Jennifer Ann Brueckner of Nixa, Missouri, Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Name, Tatum Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Brueckner is the daughter of Greg and Sharon Nagel of Theodosia, Missouri. She is the administrator at Brookhaven. Brueckner is the son of Jerry and Sharon Brueckner of Cape Girardeau. He is a physical therapist with Mercy Hospital.
Son to Christopher Turner and Ashleigh Sauceda of Scott City, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Name, Kason Ray. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Sauceda is the daughter of Ronnie and Barbara Skaggs of Scott City. She is a stay-at-home mother. Turner is the son of Josie Turner and Betty Wilson of Sikeston. He is a farmhand.
Son to Ryan and Katie Miesner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:32 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Name, Cory Pete. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Miesner is the daughter of Jan Bodenstein and Tim Heartling of Wittenberg, Missouri, and Eston Bradshaw of Whitewater. Miesner is the son of Earl Miesner of Farrar, Missouri, and Pamela Knott of Perryville, Missouri.
Son to Mitchell Pogue and Kali Penrod of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:13 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Name, Maverick William. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Penrod is the daughter of Jessica Cambron of Onaway, Michigan, and William Penrod of Jackson. She works for Ultimate Air in Cape Girardeau. Pogue is the son of Tony Pogue and Christy Pogue of Jackson. He is employed by Pajco.
Daughter to Stephen and Kristen Litchfield of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:51 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Name, Lillie Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Litchfield is the daughter of Fred and Bonita VanGennip of Cape Girardeau. She is a "domestic engineer." Litchfield is the son of David and Cindy Litchfield of Dexter, Missouri. He is employed by AT&T Corp.
Daughter to Josh Braddy and Savannah Kiefer of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:02 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Name, Emma Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Kiefer is the daughter of Kathy Johnson of Scott City and Gerald "Bones" Kiefer of Perryville. Braddy is the son of Julie Braddy of Bloomsdale, Missouri, and Robert Braddy of Perryville. He works for Robinson Construction.
Daughter of Kenneth and Shara Simpson of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:49 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Name, Kinsley Reign. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Simpson is the daughter of Steve Filer of Marble Hill and Beverly Filer of Greenville, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Simpson is the son of Ruthie and Pete Benson of Marquand, Missouri, and Terry Duffel of Marquand. He is a CDL driver for Roofers Mart.
Son to Jamie and Callie Pinkston of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:56 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Name, James Jett VII. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Pinkston is the daughter of Chris Kielhofner and Gaynel Kielhofner of Oran. Pinkston is the son of James Pinkston and Jill Pinkston of Benton, Missouri.
Son to Nick Robinson and Sheila Shy of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:44 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Name, Dominick Angelio. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Shy is the daughter of Claudette Radford of Chaffee, Missouri, and Kelvin Bevell of Birkley, Arkansas. Robinson is the son of Charles Robinson and Theresa Robinson of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Steven and Elizabeth Walker of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:22 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Name, Evelyn Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Walker is the daughter of John and Jane Heise of Cape Girardeau. She is an occupational therapist at the Lutheran Home. Walker is the son of Steve and Lorie Walker of Maiden, North Carolina. He is an HVAC installation technician with Heise Heating & Cooling.
Daughter to Brent and Kati Knaup of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:03 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Name, Cora May. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Knaup is the daughter of Judy Weber of St. Louis. She is employed by the Cape Girardeau School District. Knaup is the son of Charlotte Knaup and Richard Knaup of Jackson. He works for Boulder Construction.
Daughter to Nikka and Lindsay Galang of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Name, Rosalynn Dayze. Weight, 6 pounds. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Galang is the daughter of Jennifer Allen of Perryville, Missouri, and Roger Ward of Sikeston. Galang is the son of Daisy Galang and Roy Galang of Sikeston. He works for Monticello House in Jackson.
