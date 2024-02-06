Births 9/22/20

Pickens

Son to Matthew and Kelsea Pickens of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Name, Jonathan David. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Pickens is the daughter of Rick Chappelle and Darla Chappelle of Carmi, Illinois. She is a first-grade teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Pickens is the son of David Pickens and Sarah Pickens of Cape Girardeau. He works for Inter Rail Systems.

Bishop

Daughter to Tyler and Kaci Bishop of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:42 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Name, Emery Dawn. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Bishop is the daughter of Butch Wright and Pam Wright of Jackson. She works for Innovative Orthodontics. Bishop is the son of Bill Bishop and Cathy Bishop of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Integrated Supply.

Brueckner

Daughter to Scott David and Jennifer Ann Brueckner of Nixa, Missouri, Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Name, Tatum Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Brueckner is the daughter of Greg and Sharon Nagel of Theodosia, Missouri. She is the administrator at Brookhaven. Brueckner is the son of Jerry and Sharon Brueckner of Cape Girardeau. He is a physical therapist with Mercy Hospital.

Turner

Son to Christopher Turner and Ashleigh Sauceda of Scott City, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Name, Kason Ray. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Sauceda is the daughter of Ronnie and Barbara Skaggs of Scott City. She is a stay-at-home mother. Turner is the son of Josie Turner and Betty Wilson of Sikeston. He is a farmhand.

Miesner

Son to Ryan and Katie Miesner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:32 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Name, Cory Pete. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Miesner is the daughter of Jan Bodenstein and Tim Heartling of Wittenberg, Missouri, and Eston Bradshaw of Whitewater. Miesner is the son of Earl Miesner of Farrar, Missouri, and Pamela Knott of Perryville, Missouri.

Pogue

Son to Mitchell Pogue and Kali Penrod of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:13 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Name, Maverick William. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Penrod is the daughter of Jessica Cambron of Onaway, Michigan, and William Penrod of Jackson. She works for Ultimate Air in Cape Girardeau. Pogue is the son of Tony Pogue and Christy Pogue of Jackson. He is employed by Pajco.

Litchfield

Daughter to Stephen and Kristen Litchfield of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:51 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Name, Lillie Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Litchfield is the daughter of Fred and Bonita VanGennip of Cape Girardeau. She is a "domestic engineer." Litchfield is the son of David and Cindy Litchfield of Dexter, Missouri. He is employed by AT&T Corp.