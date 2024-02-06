Records September 21, 2019

Births 9-22-19

Son to Amos and Carissa Helms of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Name, Reid Logan. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Helms is the daughter of Rick and Cheri Klipfel of Benton. She is a teacher with the Scott County School District. Helms is the son of Pam Helms of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Chris Helms. He works for Procter & Gamble...