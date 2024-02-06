All sections
RecordsSeptember 21, 2019
Births 9-22-19
Son to Amos and Carissa Helms of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Name, Reid Logan. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Helms is the daughter of Rick and Cheri Klipfel of Benton. She is a teacher with the Scott County School District. Helms is the son of Pam Helms of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Chris Helms. He works for Procter & Gamble.

Helms

Son to Amos and Carissa Helms of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Name, Reid Logan. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Helms is the daughter of Rick and Cheri Klipfel of Benton. She is a teacher with the Scott County School District. Helms is the son of Pam Helms of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Chris Helms. He works for Procter & Gamble.

Karcher

Son to Kyle and Sarah Karcher of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Name, Kade Isaac. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Karcher is an occupational therapist at Southeast Hospital. Karcher is a marketing specialist with Vintage Software.

Story Tags
Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

