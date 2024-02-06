Births 9/20/20

Renick

Son to Michael and Jessica Renick of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:22 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Name, George Kenneth. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Renick is the daughter of Tracy Smith of Cape Girardeau and Kenny McClendon of Clarkesville, Georgia. She is employed by Red Letter Communications. Renick is the son of Donna Renick of Cape Girardeau and the late George Renick. He works for Mississippi River Radio.

Pickens

Son to Matthew and Kelsea Pickens of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Name, Jonathan David. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Pickens is the daughter of Rick Chappelle and Darla Chappelle of Carmi, Illinois. She is a first-grade teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Pickens is the son of David Pickens and Sarah Pickens of Cape Girardeau. He works for Inter Rail Systems.

Turner

Son to Christopher Turner and Ashleigh Sauceda of Scott City, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Name, Kason Ray. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Sauceda is the daughter of Ronnie and Barbara Skaggs of Scott City. She is a stay-at-home mother. Turner is the son of Josie Turner and Betty Wilson of Sikeston. He is a farmhand.