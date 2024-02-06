Births 9/20/20

Son to Michael and Jessica Renick of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:22 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Name, George Kenneth. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Renick is the daughter of Tracy Smith of Cape Girardeau and Kenny McClendon of Clarkesville, Georgia. She is employed by Red Letter Communications. Renick is the son of Donna Renick of Cape Girardeau and the late George Renick. He works for Mississippi River Radio.
Son to Matthew and Kelsea Pickens of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Name, Jonathan David. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Pickens is the daughter of Rick Chappelle and Darla Chappelle of Carmi, Illinois. She is a first-grade teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Pickens is the son of David Pickens and Sarah Pickens of Cape Girardeau. He works for Inter Rail Systems.
Son to Christopher Turner and Ashleigh Sauceda of Scott City, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Name, Kason Ray. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Sauceda is the daughter of Ronnie and Barbara Skaggs of Scott City. She is a stay-at-home mother. Turner is the son of Josie Turner and Betty Wilson of Sikeston. He is a farmhand.
Son to Mitchell Pogue and Kali Penrod of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:13 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Name, Maverick William. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Penrod is the daughter of Jessica Cambron of Onaway, Michigan, and William Penrod of Jackson. She works for Ultimate Air in Cape Girardeau. Pogue is the son of Tony Pogue and Christy Pogue of Jackson. He is employed by Pajco.
Daughter to Stephen and Kristen Litchfield of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:51 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Name, Lillie Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Litchfield is the daughter of Fred and Bonita VanGennip of Cape Girardeau. She is a "domestic engineer." Litchfield is the son of David and Cindy Litchfield of Dexter, Missouri. He is employed by AT&T Corp.
Daughter to Josh Braddy and Savannah Kiefer of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:02 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Name, Emma Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Kiefer is the daughter of Kathy Johnson of Scott City and Gerald "Bones" Kiefer of Perryville. Braddy is the son of Julie Braddy of Bloomsdale, Missouri, and Robert Braddy of Perryville. He works for Robinson Construction.
Daughter of Kenneth and Shara Simpson of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:49 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Name, Kinsley Reign. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Simpson is the daughter of Steve Filer of Marble Hill and Beverly Filer of Greenville, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Simpson is the son of Ruthie and Pete Benson of Marquand, Missouri, and Terry Duffel of Marquand. He is a CDL driver or Roofers Mart.
