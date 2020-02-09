Births 9/2/20

Son to James Michael and Lisa Ann McCasland of Malden, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:31 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020. Name, Memphis Luke. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. McCasland is the former Lisa Juart, daughter of William and Laura Juart of Bay Shore, New York. She is a clerk at Malden License Office. McCasland is the son of Josh and Shirley McCasland of Portageville, Missouri.
Son to Shamika Grishom of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:01 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Name, Brayden Nicholas. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Grishom is the daughter of Stanley and Carolyn Grishom of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Cape Girardeau School District.
Twin daughters to Jacob and Kayla Holmes of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Paisley Anne was born at 9:30 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Raelynn Grace was born at 9:33 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First children. Mrs. Holmes is the daughter of Jeff and Kristi Thurman of Jackson. She works at Pizza Inn. Holmes is the son of Tim and Mary Holmes of Cape Girardeau and Cindy and Greg Dohogne of Kelso, Missouri. He works for Tom Beussink Excavating.
Daughter to Josh and Briana Young of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:56 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Name, Hadley Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Young is the daughter of Brian and Beth Lowe of Sikeston and Libby Lowe of Sikeston. She is self-employed Young is the son of Kevin and Tara Young of Morehouse, Missouri. He works at Tag Truck Center.
Son to Colby and Natalie Brown of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, midnight Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Name, Bowen Christopher. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Brown is the daughter of Ted and Glenda Gremaud of Perryville. She works at EKG Labs. Brown is the son of Robert II and Kinara Brown of Perryville. He works for Artisan Contracting.
Son to Rick and Chelsea Harrington of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:21 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Name, Beau Jameson. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Harrington is the daughter of Kevin and Sue Robinson of Perryville, Missouri. She works at Southeast Missouri State University Regional Professional Development Center. Harrington is the son of Rick and Tracy Harrington of Ellis Grove, Illinois, and Rick and Sally Palen of Cape Girardeau. He works for Jansco Outdoors.
Daughter to Devon and Cherokee Gramlisch of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:57 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Name, Logyn Blair. Weight, 8 pounds, 6.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gramlisch is a teacher at Chaffee Elementary School. Gramlisch is the son of Shawn Gramlisch of Puxico, Missouri, and Terri Gramlisch of Delta. He works at Furniture Finds.
