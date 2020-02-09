Births 9/2/20

McCasland

Son to James Michael and Lisa Ann McCasland of Malden, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:31 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020. Name, Memphis Luke. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. McCasland is the former Lisa Juart, daughter of William and Laura Juart of Bay Shore, New York. She is a clerk at Malden License Office. McCasland is the son of Josh and Shirley McCasland of Portageville, Missouri.

Grishom

Son to Shamika Grishom of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:01 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Name, Brayden Nicholas. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Grishom is the daughter of Stanley and Carolyn Grishom of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Cape Girardeau School District.

Holmes

Twin daughters to Jacob and Kayla Holmes of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Paisley Anne was born at 9:30 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Raelynn Grace was born at 9:33 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First children. Mrs. Holmes is the daughter of Jeff and Kristi Thurman of Jackson. She works at Pizza Inn. Holmes is the son of Tim and Mary Holmes of Cape Girardeau and Cindy and Greg Dohogne of Kelso, Missouri. He works for Tom Beussink Excavating.