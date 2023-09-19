Births 9-19-23

Daughter to Antanyon Jasmond and Mandy Marie Wilkerson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Name, Amariah Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 2.7 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Wilkerson is the former Mandy Hanebrink, daughter of Donald Hanebrink of Cape Girardeau and Tina Hanebrink. She is employed Rhodes 101. Wilkerson is the son of Sheila Pollard and Alvis Pollard of Cape Girardeau. He works at McDonald's.
Daughter to Derek Lange Richardson and Brittany Danielle Estes of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Name, Raelynn Brooklyn. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Estes is the daughter of Tim Estes and Kim Estes of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for Centene. Richardson is the son of Laura Richardson of Jackson and Calvin Richardson of Oriole. He is employed by Mondi.
Daughter to Gavon Eric and Brianna Elise Turner of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:27 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Name, Brianna Basham, daughter of Melissa and Allen Basham of Sikeston. She is employed by Electronic Billing Service. Turner is the son of Jeff and Mary Stoner of Cape Girardeau and Eric Turner of Sikeston. He is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1, and works for Guarantee Electrical Co.
Son to Austin Tyler Burton and Brittnee Lashae Davis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Name, Zamir Gene. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third son. Davis is the daughter of Lorie Carter and Arby Davis of Jackson. Burton is the son of Dawn Hager and Chris Hager of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Christopher Clay Costin of Alysa Fayth Lewis of Bernie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:06 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Name, Bryar Rue. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Fifth child, first daughter. Lewis is the daughter of Russ and Mary Lewis of California, Missouri, and Sharon and Dennis Wessel of Cape Girardeau. She is a homemaker. Costin is the son of Anissa Raymer of Dexter, Missouri, and Clinton Costin of Morehouse, Missouri. He is a technician at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Kurt Harris and Taylor Brooke Rendleman of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Name, Beck Harris. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Rendleman is the former Taylor Sanders, daughter of Karen Waller of Jackson and Dennis Sanders of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with Auburn Surgery Center. Rendleman is the son of Kent and Tami Rendleman of Oran. He works at the Texas Eastern pipeline.
Son to Jakob Edward and Hanna Elizabeth Payne of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:43 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Name, Layne William. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Payne is the former Hanna Borders. She is a cosmetologist at Eden Spa and Salon. Payne is a mason at Foeste Masonry.
Son to Elisha Candelaria Rushing of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:56 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Name, Le'Andre Jeremiah. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth son.
Son to William Dakota and Breanna R. Welty of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:25 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Name, William Maverick Kyle. Weight, 6 pounds, .05 ounce. Mrs. Welty is the former Breanna Davis, daughter of Misty Davis and Davey Davis of Marble Hill, Missouri. Welty is the son of Marsha Welty and Willy Welty of Advance. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Timothy Thomas McGuire and Charli Jean Wiley of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Name, Jasmine Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Wiley is the daughter of Kimberli and Timothy Wiley of Sikeston. McGuire is the son of Roseann McGuire and Thomas McGuire of Sikeston.
