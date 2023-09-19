Births 9-19-23

Wilkerson

Daughter to Antanyon Jasmond and Mandy Marie Wilkerson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Name, Amariah Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 2.7 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Wilkerson is the former Mandy Hanebrink, daughter of Donald Hanebrink of Cape Girardeau and Tina Hanebrink. She is employed Rhodes 101. Wilkerson is the son of Sheila Pollard and Alvis Pollard of Cape Girardeau. He works at McDonald's.

Richardson

Daughter to Derek Lange Richardson and Brittany Danielle Estes of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Name, Raelynn Brooklyn. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Estes is the daughter of Tim Estes and Kim Estes of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for Centene. Richardson is the son of Laura Richardson of Jackson and Calvin Richardson of Oriole. He is employed by Mondi.

Turner

Daughter to Gavon Eric and Brianna Elise Turner of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:27 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Name, Brianna Basham, daughter of Melissa and Allen Basham of Sikeston. She is employed by Electronic Billing Service. Turner is the son of Jeff and Mary Stoner of Cape Girardeau and Eric Turner of Sikeston. He is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1, and works for Guarantee Electrical Co.

Burton

Son to Austin Tyler Burton and Brittnee Lashae Davis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Name, Zamir Gene. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third son. Davis is the daughter of Lorie Carter and Arby Davis of Jackson. Burton is the son of Dawn Hager and Chris Hager of Cape Girardeau.

Costin

Daughter to Christopher Clay Costin of Alysa Fayth Lewis of Bernie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:06 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Name, Bryar Rue. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Fifth child, first daughter. Lewis is the daughter of Russ and Mary Lewis of California, Missouri, and Sharon and Dennis Wessel of Cape Girardeau. She is a homemaker. Costin is the son of Anissa Raymer of Dexter, Missouri, and Clinton Costin of Morehouse, Missouri. He is a technician at Procter & Gamble.