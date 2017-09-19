Births 9/19/17

Son to Benjamin Douglas and Sarah Evelyn Goodman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Name, Beau Charles. Weight, 6 pounds. Fourth son. Mrs. Goodman is the former Sarah Specht, daughter of Ron and Debbie Specht of Indianapolis. She is a physician at Crosstrails Medical Center. Goodman is the son of Doug and Kathy Goodman of Hickman, Kentucky. He is a physician at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Mario Jermaine and Kesha Lashae Dye of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Name, Zoey Alyse. Weight, 4 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Dye is the former Kesha Parker, daughter of Mika Parker and Melvin Sterward of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by Hardee's. Dye is the son of Lisa Dyes and Frank Dyes of Sikeston. He works for Do It Best.
Daughter to Matthew Ray and Carrie Lane Walker of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Name, Hazel Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Walker is the former Carrie Chappell, daughter of Odie Chappell and Karen Chappell of Sikeston. She works in retail sales at Walmart. Walker is the son of Sherri McCoy and Cliff McCoy of Sikeston. He is an E.M.T. with Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Levi Hunter and Cassie Ann Dennis of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:50 am. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Name, Berkley Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dennis is the former Cassie Essner, daughter of Mark Essner and Anita Essner of Scott City. She works for the city of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. Dennis is the son of Pete Dennis and Carol Dennis of Oran. He is employed by DuPont Pioneer.
Daughter to Johnathon Conner Flatt and Emily Dawn Caldwell of Bell City, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Name, Kenna Grace. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Caldwell is the daughter of Julie Whitehead and James Evans of Bell City and Randy Caldwell of Zalma, Missouri. Flatt is the son of Hellen Flatt and Randy Hopper of New Madrid, Missouri, and the late Phillip Flatt.
Son to Justin Lee Greable and Emily Susanne Upchurch of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:54 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Name, Lincoln Dewey-Barrett. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Upchurch is the daughter of Laure Upchurch of Cape Girardeau. Greable is the son of Kevin Wolpers and Tammy Wolpers of Cape Girardeau. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Jose Luis and Traci Dawn Morales of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:52 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Name, Jose Leonardo. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Fifth son. Mrs. Morales is the former Traci Cunningham, daughter of Kay Cunningham of Clarkton, Missouri. Morales is the son of Martina Morales and Jose Morales of Clarkton. He is a construction worker.
