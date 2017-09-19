Births 9/19/17

Goodman

Son to Benjamin Douglas and Sarah Evelyn Goodman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Name, Beau Charles. Weight, 6 pounds. Fourth son. Mrs. Goodman is the former Sarah Specht, daughter of Ron and Debbie Specht of Indianapolis. She is a physician at Crosstrails Medical Center. Goodman is the son of Doug and Kathy Goodman of Hickman, Kentucky. He is a physician at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dye

Daughter to Mario Jermaine and Kesha Lashae Dye of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Name, Zoey Alyse. Weight, 4 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Dye is the former Kesha Parker, daughter of Mika Parker and Melvin Sterward of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by Hardee's. Dye is the son of Lisa Dyes and Frank Dyes of Sikeston. He works for Do It Best.

Walker

Daughter to Matthew Ray and Carrie Lane Walker of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Name, Hazel Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Walker is the former Carrie Chappell, daughter of Odie Chappell and Karen Chappell of Sikeston. She works in retail sales at Walmart. Walker is the son of Sherri McCoy and Cliff McCoy of Sikeston. He is an E.M.T. with Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.