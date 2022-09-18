Births 9-18-22

Grither

Daughter to Dakota Leann Daniels of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:04 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Name, Kaydence Danielle Jade Grither. Weight, 10 pounds. First child. Daniels is the former Dakota Cummins, daughter of Jeremy Grither of Lilbourn, Missouri, and Stephanie Grither of Sikeston.

Ochs

Son to Jason Michael Ochs and Alyssa Ann Janis-Green of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Name, River Caleb Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Janis-Green is the former Alyssa Brumlow, daughter of Jessica Janis and Nathan Green of Kansas City, Missouri. Ochs is the son of Tim Ochs and Heather Ochs of Eldon. Missouri. He works at UPS Store 1056.

Jones

Daughter to Travis LeShun Jones and Lacey Renee Jordan of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m., Wednesday, Aug, 31, 2022. Name, Kinsley Le'Anne. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Jordan is the daughter of Judy Eldridge of Marble Hill. She is a homemaker. Jones works at Day Transfer.

Brooks

Daughter to Chrisshauna Alisa Latrice Brooks and Jalill J'von Amerson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Name, Ke'Lani Deondraya. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Brooks is the daughter of Brooke Brooks of Cape Girardeau.

Clifton

Daughter to Kyle Anthony and Lindsey Nicole Clifton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:37 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Name, Mavis Rhyann. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Clifton is the former Lindsey Brotherton, daughter of Jerry Brotherton of Jackson and Cynthia Goodman of Jackson. She works at Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau. Clifton is the son of David and Tina Clifton of Perryville, Missouri. He works for UPS.

Luttrull

Son to Bailey Allen Luttrull and Brittany Danielle Koch of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:47 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Name, Bennett Allen. Weight, 6 pounds, 9.8 ounces. First child. Koch is the daughter of Michelle Koch of Jackson. Luttrull is the son of Misty Howard of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.

Rolens

Son to Tyler and Lauren Rolens of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:31 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Name, Carter James. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Rolens is the daughter of Sandy and Gary Kassel. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Rolens is the son of Kim and Ron Rolens of Frohna, Missouri. He is employed by Franklin Contracting.

Seyer

Son to Brent Allen and Emily Irene Seyer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Name, Jackson Henry. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Seyer is the former Emily Honey. She is a certified coder at Saint Francis Medical Center. Seyer is a lineman at Procter & Gamble.

Geile

Son to Tristan Joseph and Brittany Ann Geile of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:34 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, Name, Maverick Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Geile is the former Brittany Amschler, daughter of Kevin and Theresa Amschler of Old Appleton. She works for the Delta School District. Geile is the son of Joe and Diane Geile of Silver Lake, Missouri. He works for Fabick CAT.

Mayhall

Son to Timothy Jordan and Megan Marie Mayhall of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:56 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Name, Grady Mac. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Mayhall is the former Megan McDonald, daughter of Rick and Donna McDonald of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech-language pathologist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Mayhall is the son of Leonard and Pam Mayhall of Sikeston, Missouri. He is production supervisor at Manac USA.