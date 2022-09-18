Births 9-18-22

Daughter to Dakota Leann Daniels of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:04 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Name, Kaydence Danielle Jade Grither. Weight, 10 pounds. First child. Daniels is the former Dakota Cummins, daughter of Jeremy Grither of Lilbourn, Missouri, and Stephanie Grither of Sikeston.
Son to Jason Michael Ochs and Alyssa Ann Janis-Green of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Name, River Caleb Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Janis-Green is the former Alyssa Brumlow, daughter of Jessica Janis and Nathan Green of Kansas City, Missouri. Ochs is the son of Tim Ochs and Heather Ochs of Eldon. Missouri. He works at UPS Store 1056.
Daughter to Travis LeShun Jones and Lacey Renee Jordan of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m., Wednesday, Aug, 31, 2022. Name, Kinsley Le'Anne. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Jordan is the daughter of Judy Eldridge of Marble Hill. She is a homemaker. Jones works at Day Transfer.
Daughter to Chrisshauna Alisa Latrice Brooks and Jalill J'von Amerson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Name, Ke'Lani Deondraya. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Brooks is the daughter of Brooke Brooks of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Kyle Anthony and Lindsey Nicole Clifton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:37 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Name, Mavis Rhyann. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Clifton is the former Lindsey Brotherton, daughter of Jerry Brotherton of Jackson and Cynthia Goodman of Jackson. She works at Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau. Clifton is the son of David and Tina Clifton of Perryville, Missouri. He works for UPS.
Son to Bailey Allen Luttrull and Brittany Danielle Koch of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:47 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Name, Bennett Allen. Weight, 6 pounds, 9.8 ounces. First child. Koch is the daughter of Michelle Koch of Jackson. Luttrull is the son of Misty Howard of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.
Son to Tyler and Lauren Rolens of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:31 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Name, Carter James. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Rolens is the daughter of Sandy and Gary Kassel. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Rolens is the son of Kim and Ron Rolens of Frohna, Missouri. He is employed by Franklin Contracting.
Son to Brent Allen and Emily Irene Seyer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Name, Jackson Henry. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Seyer is the former Emily Honey. She is a certified coder at Saint Francis Medical Center. Seyer is a lineman at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Tristan Joseph and Brittany Ann Geile of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:34 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, Name, Maverick Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Geile is the former Brittany Amschler, daughter of Kevin and Theresa Amschler of Old Appleton. She works for the Delta School District. Geile is the son of Joe and Diane Geile of Silver Lake, Missouri. He works for Fabick CAT.
Son to Timothy Jordan and Megan Marie Mayhall of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:56 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Name, Grady Mac. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Mayhall is the former Megan McDonald, daughter of Rick and Donna McDonald of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech-language pathologist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Mayhall is the son of Leonard and Pam Mayhall of Sikeston, Missouri. He is production supervisor at Manac USA.
Son to Steven Jesse and Morgan Ann Stuard of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:51 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Name, Steven Dalton. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stuard is the former Morgan Stroder, daughter Angie and Steve Stroder of Jackson and Steve Stroder of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Stuard is the son of Kit and Ton Stuard of Martinsville, Indiana, and Cindy Stuard of Martinsville. He is a truss designer.
Son to Blake Michael and Lindsey Michelle Dirnberger of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:55 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Name, Beckett Mark. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Dirnberger is the former Lindsey Amick, daughter of Mark Amick of Scott City and Gail Amick of Chaffee, Missouri. She works for Wilson Trucking Inc. Dirnberger is the son of Kenny Dirnberger of Benton and LaVerne Dirnberger of Benton. He works for Orgill, Inc.
Daughter to Ray W. Rodgers and Amber Nicole Bell of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:57 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Name, Luxury Denise. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Bell is the daughter of Larry and Elise Hale of Thebes and Lisa Kennedy of Thebes. She works for Rhodes 101. Rodgers is the son of Melvin and Kathy Porter of Sikeston, Missouri, and Lorene Gray of Thebes. He works for Rex Barker Construction.
Daughter to Tyler Jessup Hathaway and Samantha Michelle Dellinger of Puxico, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:40 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Name, Avayah Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Dellinger is the daughter of Michael Dellinger of Advance, Missouri, and Jennifer Jones of Puxico. Hathaway is the son of Cary Hathaway of Jackson and Jill Hathaway of Puxico.
Son to Jesse Aaron and Amber Loraine Lincicum of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:28 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Name, Maverick Wesley. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lincicum is the former Amber Lillibridge, daughter of Brian and Charity Lillibridge of Jackson. She works in child care at Community Day School. Lincicum is the son of Phil Lincicum of Jackson and Mary Lincicum of Jackson. He works at Buzzi Unicem.
Daughter to Clayton Alexander and Kylie Elizabeth Woodfin of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:07 p.m., Friday. Sept. 9, 2022. Name, Sophie Elizabeth. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Woodfin is the former Kylie Kranawetter, daughter of Doug Kranawetter of Sedgewickville, Missouri, and Mandy Freeman of Jackson. Woodfin is the son of Keith Woodfin of Cape Girardeau and Angela Coomer of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for TG Missouri.
Son to Zachary Alexander Walton and Brittany Mae Reed of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:27 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Name, Owen Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Reed is the daughter of Jeremy Speth of Marble Hill, Missouri, and the late Dayna Reed. Walton is the son of Joanne Briswell of Mississippi and the late Owen Walton.
Son to Jacob Allen Moreno and Cheyenne Marie Vinson of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:49 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Name, Jacob David Allen. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Vinson is the daughter of Ronnie and Jenifer Binson of East Prairie. Moreno is the son of Lisa Summers of Delta. He works at Havco Wood Products.
Daughter to Cody and Kayli Naramore of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Name, Kate Austyn. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Naramore is the daughter of Ladonna Menz of Perkins, Missouri, and Robert Johnson of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is marketing business manager at First State Community Bank. Naramore is the son of Sidney and Laura Naramore of Chaffee. He is maintenance supervisor for the Delta School District.
Son to Brandon James and Kara Anna Page of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:17 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Name, Declan Louis. Weight, 3 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Page is the former Kara Crawford, daughter of Greg and Debi Crawford of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse practitioner/hospitalist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Page is the son of Brett and Hilary Page of St. Charles, Missouri. He is a firefighter/EMT with Jackson Fire and Rescue.
Son to Michael and Diane Huntington of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Name, Oliver Marol. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Huntington is the daughter of Bob and Mary Griffith of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Cape Girardeau School District. Huntington is the son of Carol Magoc of Affton, Missouri. He is self-employed.