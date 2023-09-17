Births 9/17/23

Burton

Son to Clinton David Burton and Kimberly Ann Poole of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:38 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023. Name, Clinton David Jr. Weight, 4 pounds, 10 ounces. Eighth child, fourth son. Poole is employed by Subway. Burton works at Amco Machine & Fabrication.

Holloway

Daughter to Ryun Michael and Kate Wilson Holloway of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2023. Name, Carole Jean. Weight, 1 pound, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Holloway is the former Kate DePriest, daughter of Bonnie DePriest of Bellavista, Arkansas, and the late Dennis DePriest. She is a stay-at-home mom. Holloway is the son of Kelly Holloway and Kerry Holloway of Cape Girardeau. He is president/owner of One Compass Contracting, LLC.