Births 9/17/23

Son to Lance Ryan and Jessica Dawn Ferrell of St. Louis, St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Name, Vincent Sage. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Ferrell is the former Jessica Klipfel, daughter of Mike and Therese Klipfel. She is a speech language pathologist with Dot.Com. Ferrell is the son of Debbie and Carroll Williams and the late Buz Ferrell. He is an Apple Genius with Apple Company.
Son to Clinton David Burton and Kimberly Ann Poole of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:38 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023. Name, Clinton David Jr. Weight, 4 pounds, 10 ounces. Eighth child, fourth son. Poole is employed by Subway. Burton works at Amco Machine & Fabrication.
Daughter to Ryun Michael and Kate Wilson Holloway of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2023. Name, Carole Jean. Weight, 1 pound, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Holloway is the former Kate DePriest, daughter of Bonnie DePriest of Bellavista, Arkansas, and the late Dennis DePriest. She is a stay-at-home mom. Holloway is the son of Kelly Holloway and Kerry Holloway of Cape Girardeau. He is president/owner of One Compass Contracting, LLC.
