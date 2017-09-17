Births 9/17/17

Twin daughters to Andrew Joseph and Chelsea Anne Horrell of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Josie Anne was born at 12:36 p.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 12 ounces. Ryleigh Elizabeth was born at 12:37 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 3 ounces. First and second daughters. Mrs. Horrell is the former Chelsea Tucker, daughter of Brenda and John Tucker of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a third-grade teacher at Zalma Elementary School. Horrell is the son of Mona and Randy Horrell of Chaffee. He is an account executive with Aramark Uniform Services.
Son to Gabriel Perry and Janice R. Scherer of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Name, Louis Henry. Weight, 8 pounds, 3.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Scherer is the former Janice Jansen, daughter of Norman and JoEllen Jansen of Leopold, Missouri. She is agency owner of Farmers Insurance in Benton, Missouri. Scherer is the son of Fred and Christy Scherer of Bell City, Missouri. He is a self-employed farmer.
Son to Tyler Vincent and Paris Nicolette Beardslee of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Name, Max Vincent. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beardslee is the former Paris Burger, daughter of Jamie and Sherry Burger of Benton. She is a registered nurse with Chaffee Nursing Center. Beardslee is the son of Harold and Joyce Eftink of Oran, Missouri. He is a utility pipeliner with Enbridge Inc.
