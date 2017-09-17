Births 9/17/17

Scherer

Son to Gabriel Perry and Janice R. Scherer of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Name, Louis Henry. Weight, 8 pounds, 3.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Scherer is the former Janice Jansen, daughter of Norman and JoEllen Jansen of Leopold, Missouri. She is agency owner of Farmers Insurance in Benton, Missouri. Scherer is the son of Fred and Christy Scherer of Bell City, Missouri. He is a self-employed farmer.

Beardslee

Son to Tyler Vincent and Paris Nicolette Beardslee of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Name, Max Vincent. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beardslee is the former Paris Burger, daughter of Jamie and Sherry Burger of Benton. She is a registered nurse with Chaffee Nursing Center. Beardslee is the son of Harold and Joyce Eftink of Oran, Missouri. He is a utility pipeliner with Enbridge Inc.